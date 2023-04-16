The Hunting Club membership was gathered around the large, round, corner booth in Doreen’s 24 HR Eat Gas Now Cafe, watching an inordinate amount of traffic passing on the two-lane highway out front.
Wrong Willie sipped his coffee.
“I bet half of those people out there are spitting nails right now. They’re gonna be late to work because Joe Don went by on his tractor a little while ago. Even though he was as far over as he could be, that cultivator took up most of that side of the road.”
“Yeah, he said the other day he was gonna get started plowing that land he’s running down there past Morton’s barn.” For some reason Woodrow was studying Doreen’s menu as if he had never seen it. “Said he was leaving early so he wouldn’t hold up traffic, but it’s a long way from his place out there.”
The front door opened and Cade Williams came inside. Seeing us in the booth, the local cowboy threw up one hand and joined us. We shifted over so he could side in.
“How’re you boys doing this morning?”
I saw Doreen pick up a mug and head in our direction with fresh coffee.
“We’re better than those folks caught out there on the road.”
“This is something, ain’t it? Things have changed a lot in the last ten years.” The phone in his shirt pocket vibrated. He glanced at the screen and scowled. “It’s one of those days.”
Jerry Wayne spoke as Doreen filled Cade’s mug.
“How’s that?”
“This phone and the people who’ve moved out here to the country are driving me nuts. Thanks, Doreen.”
For once she didn’t throw out a sarcastic comment.
“You want to order, Woodrow?”
“Maybe. What’re hash tots? I’ve never seen them before.”
“Flat tater tots for breakfast. It’s my new idea.”
“So you just mash them flat?”
“And put a fried egg on them.”
“I gotta try those.”
“Good.” She spun on a heel to leave. “Cade, don’t let these guys get you in trouble this morning.”
“I don’t need them to do that. Trouble’s coming through this phone on its own.”
I shook a few grains of salt into my coffee to cut the acid.
“What’s up?”
“City people.”
“Move-ins,” Jerry Wayne added. “Use that while you can before someone pops up to say we’re being mean to them.”
“Fine then. It’s been a day with people who don’t understand country life or ranching calling in.” His phone buzzed and he wagged the device. “This woman wears me out about cows on the road whether they’re mine or not. She knows who I am because she picked up my dog one day when we were working and she thought he was lost. I had to put her name in the phone so I wouldn’t answer it, and now she’s back.”
I leaned in.
“Put it on speaker. It’ll be more fun than hearing the same old stories from these guys.”
“It’ll be frustrating.” Tilting his hat back with one thumb, Cade answered and laid the phone on the table. “Hello?”
“You’re the man who has cows?”
“Yes ma’am.”
“One of your sweet babies is out on the road.”
“All right. Where are you?”
“I’m in my car.”
“No, I mean what road. I have cattle on leases in several pastures.”
“The one closest to my house. I saw it on the side of the road and it doesn’t even have a collar on.”
“We use ear tags.”
“That’s horrible. I bet it’s painful for them.”
Wrong Willie leaned in.
“Do you have pierced ears?”
“Who was that?”
Cade frowned at Willie.
“Just a guy who’s here with me. What road are you on?”
She told him and Cade nodded.
“Those aren’t mine.”
“Well, can’t you come out and shoo it back in with its mother? I could tell she was frantic with concern. “And there aren’t enough trees for shade. I think you could provide barns for them to get in out of the rain.”
“Ma’am, those are stockers, and their mama’s aren’t with them. They like being outside.”
She wasn’t listening, preferring to talk instead.
“And you have some horses in the other field who are laying down. I bet they’re sick. I’ve been watching them and there are no big pans out here for food and I don’t see any water.”
“Those aren’t mine, either, but I kinda know where you are and that pasture stretches way back. There’s a pool and plenty of grass. That old boy feeds, too, so don’t worry.”
“If you don’t do something about these neglected animals, I’ll call the police.”
“Please do, and thanks for your concern.” Cade hung up. “See?”
Doreen returned with Woodrow’s plate filled with mushed down tater tots covered by a fried egg. “Enjoy.”
Before he could answer, Cade’s phone buzzed again from the same number. He saw our expectant expression and he sighed and punched the screen.
“Hello?”
“I’d like to report animal abuse.”
Cade started to answer, but I leaned in.
“Go ahead, please.”
Assuming she’d clicked on the right number, she plowed ahead.
“There’s a man fishing by my house and he’s dragging them out of the water beside this bridge where the traffic is stopped…hey! That hurts them!” She gasped. “He just pitched one in a cooler! Just dropped it! Put that fish back! ”
Willie perked up and looked around the table.
“Sand bass? Where are you, ma’am.”
She told him and the guys’ faces lit up. Willie slapped the table.
“Don’t worry. We’re on the way!”
“Good. I wish the landowners were as responsive when I report their cows.”
I spun around.
“Doreen, we need four burgers to go.”
Cade hung up and shook his head. He slid Woodrow’s egg tots close.
“I’ll eat this.”
We charged out to go fishing, leaving Cade in peace to ponder the trials and tribulations of the modern-day cowboy.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.