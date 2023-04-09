The Hunting Club membership was gathered around the large corner booth in Doreen’s 24 HR Eat Gas Now Café. It was cloudy outside and the wind threated to blow our trucks across the parking lot. The big oak trees between the paved lot and the white-capping stock tank across the fence waved and bent, occasionally losing tender spring leaves that flew like kites.
Wrong Willie took a sip of coffee, and continued with that day’s conversation on antique weapons.
“The Rurales used Remington carbines, and those were the height of single fire rifles.”
“Were they lever or bolt action?” I asked.
“I don’t know.” He plucked the cell phone from his back pocket. “Let’s go to the Google.”
As usual, the rest of us took out our own phones to search at the same time.
“There’s no Wifi in here.” Wrong Willie studied the screen. “What’s up with that?”
Doreen came to the table with her own cell phone in hand.
“The dish blew off the roof a few minutes ago.”
I raised an eyebrow.
“I didn’t hear it.”
“Well, that’s a surprise. It landed like somebody threw a calf off the roof.”
“Oh, I heard that. I thought you were just cooking something.”
She held up her phone and I ducked, thinking she was going to throw it at me. Instead, she held it high and squinted at the screen.
“I’m on hold with the provider.”
A tinny voice came through.
“Are you there, Ms. Creech?”
Woodrow’s face lit up.
“That’s your last name? You’re Doreen Creech?”
She frosted him with a glare and answered the voice
“Yes.”
The representative hesitated.
“You’re breaking up.”
“That’s because our Wifi is out and we can barely get a signal here in my café. I need a technician to come out, and I only have one bar.”
“I never heard of more than one bar in a café.”
Since she couldn’t see the representative, she glared at us, just in case someone wanted to comment.
We all did, but we resisted the impulse.
“So, Ms. Creech, you can run diagnostics on your computer to clear up your problem.”
Her face reddened.
“I’ve already told you we don’t have internet or Wifi. The dish blew off the roof. I can’t do that. I have no signal at all.”
“Here’s what we can do.” We could all tell he was reading from a script. “Can you unplug the power from your modem for ten seconds and then plug it back in.”
Her eyes narrowed.
“Listen, that won’t do any good. The dish is gone.”
“Gone where?”
“It’s on the ground.”
“Is the cable still attached.”
“Likely.”
“Well, let me run diagnostics while you go out and see. I’ll put you on hold for a minute,”
He went away and strange clattering sounds came through her speaker. None of us made eye contact, instead, we all peered at our phones to find only one bar, or the words No Service. Something about the café’s design blocked our signal.
“Ms. Creech? Are you still there?”
“Yes.”
“Thank you for that. Can you tell me what you see on your television?”
“Nothing but a blue screen. The dish is out.”
“Thank you for that, Ms. Creech? Are you still there?”
“I am.”
“You’re going in and out.”
“There’s a reason for that.”
“The next thing is this. Can you tell me what lights are either on or blinking on your modem?”
She stalked around behind the counter. I swear it looked like her head had swelled to twice its size.
“The power light is on and steady. The others are blinking.”
“Then can you push the reset button.”
Her face looked as if her head was about to explode.
“Listen, mister. I can push the reset button until the cows come home, but it won’t do any good. The dish is on the ground.”
“Thank you, Ms. Creech. Is the modem’s service light on?”
“No.”
“It should be on.”
“It was until the dish blew off the roof.”
“Thank you for that. One moment while I put you on hold.”
She spread her arms.
“Can you believe this?”
“He’s reading through a prepared list,” I told her. “The same thing happened at our house this week. They’re running fiber and the crew cut the line, taking out the Wifi and cable. I told them and they ran away, so I called technical support and we went through this exact same thing.
“They’re not listening to what you have to say, because they read every word off their computer screen. The honest truth is I had to tell them five times the line was cut before they finally agreed to send a technician out to fix it.”
I turned to the guys.
“It was when I told them the service light wasn’t on that he said, ‘Oh, that’s the problem’ and scheduled a repairman, all the time reading from his screen in an accent I could barely understand.”
The representative came back.
“Are you there, Ms. Creech?”
“Said I would be.”
“Perfect. So what I can do is send out a technician to check your dish…”
“It’ll be easy. It’s on the ground.”
“The dish?”
“Yes.”
“It won’t work properly there. Let me put you on hold for one moment.”
I closed my eyes and waited for her skull to pop, but when I opened them, Doreen was outside shouting in a strange tongue and kicking the daylights out of the dish. I went out to kick the equipment a couple of times just to get even with the provider and realized by then I had three bars on my phone. I huddled out of the wind behind the café wall and continued my search on Remington carbines while Doreen dealt with the challenges of representatives.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
