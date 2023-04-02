‘There’s this little dove that keeps trying to build a nest on the support beam under our overhang.” Delbert P. Axelrod adjusted his seat in the round corner booth in Doreen’s 24 HR Eat Gas Now Café. “She’s making me crazy, and what’s more, dove don’t build pretty nests.”
We had to digest all that info for a moment.
I took a bite of my fried egg and chewed.
“Well, scare her off.”
He rolled his eyes.
“Don’t you think we’ve tried that? My wife’s right, guys never just listen, they always want to help, and offer suggestions.”
“You’re venting, then?” Woodrow buttered a piece of toast.
“More or less, and you know what,” Delbert leaned back. “Dove make ugly nests.”
“So that’s your gripe.” I put down my fork. “It’s esthetics?”
“Not necessarily, but yeah, I guess they affect my sensibilities. Take robins for example. They built a nest on the support beam last year and they were pretty.”
Doreen appeared with a pot of fresh coffee.
“The robins were pretty? I think dove are prettier, and I love their songs.”
“Not the point and mockingbirds have the best songs.” Delbert waved an arm as if addressing a massive crowd. “Those robins are little architects. They wove the nest in a tight circle and then when they were finished, she came back with wet mud to secure the bottom of the nest to the beam. It was an intricate work of art.”
“How do you know all that?”
“Because I took down four of them before she gave up and left.”
“You tore them down?” Doreen as aghast. “Were there eggs in them? Those poor little mamas work so hard to build their nests.”
“Would it have mattered if there were eggs in it?”
“It would to me. Those eggs are babies and you can’t kill them after the mama starts settin’.”
Jerry Wayne pointed at his plate and the remains of four scrambled eggs.
“Those are eggs and we eat them in here all the time.”
“But they’re not dove eggs, and we don’t eat fertilized eggs. That’s inhuman.”
Willie stopped in mid bite and looked at the eggs on his fork.
“I sincerely hope not.”
“Anyway,” Delbert continued. “She’s not working all that hard. She just sits there while the male brings twigs and grass and stuffs it under her.”
“I had an aunt like that once.” Jerry Wayne was apparently finished with his scrambled eggs.
Doreen glared at him.
“Don’t you start in on women.”
His mouth opened and closed like a fish for a moment before he took a sip of scalding coffee. His eyes widened and it was all he could do not to spray the table.
Willie flicked his phone awake.
“I bet there’s something you can do to run them off.”
“Put rubber snakes up there,” I said. “I heard that works.”
Woodrow offered a suggestion
“Do you have a pellet gun?”
Doreen slapped the back of his head.
“You don’t shoot the mamas. I done told you that.”
“A friend of mine cut up an old water hose and put the pieces up near where birds were trying to build nests.” Delbert cooled his coffee by blowing across the surface. “Said it worked, but then he saw a real live snake up there that seemed to be interested in the water hose, so he took it down. Didn’t want them trying to mate up there.”
The assemblage around the table grew silent in thought.
“Well,” Doreen brought us back to the subject at hand. “You leave that little dove alone.”
“But then they’ll leave droppings everywhere, and the babies will hatch and that’ll be another mess and then one’ll fall out of the nest and I’ll have to deal with the drama about it dying and Sylvia’ll get all weepy and want to feed it with an eyedropper…”
I couldn’t resist.
“The dead one?”
“No, any one that falls out and can’t get back up there.”
Doreen rolled her eyes.
“You’re blowing all this out of proportion.”
“No I’m not. It happened last year with the robins. We all went fishing for a couple of days and when I came back she’d already finished the nest and laid eggs. Sylvia wouldn’t let me do anything about it then, and I spent weeks hosing the deck off while that mad mama bird flew around my head every time I was out there.”
He took off his cap and pointed to the thinning hair on top.
“I have the scars to prove it. Y’all remember about twenty years ago when the ducks laid eggs in the flower bed and we didn’t find them until they hatched and they got in the pool and couldn’t get out and I had to build that ramp for them that cost me over a hundred dollars in materials and spent a couple of months washing duck poop off the deck?” A desperate look in his eyes, Delbert grabbed Willie’s shirt. “I can’t go through that again.”
“Have you thought about buying a corn snake or something and putting it up there to eat the eggs? I put down my coffee mug so as not to spill coffee when Doreen attacked me. “That’s natural.”
She whacked me upside the head with her damp dish rag and stomped away.
I watched her for a moment.
“You know, if these birds would build their nests in the trees where they’re supposed to, there wouldn’t be any of these problems.”
Jerry Wayne finally spoke up.
“I like the idea of a pellet gun and if you were careful you could have a couple of dove to wrap in bacon and put on the grill. It’s the perfect cycle of life and death.”
“It isn’t dove season, and y’all live in the city!”
A sopping wet rag sailed across the counter and smacked Delbert in the face. Doreen always had a good arm.
He picked a piece of egg white off his cheek.
“What’d I do!”
“You brought up this whole stupid conversation!”
“Sounds like somebody needs to stuff twigs under her,” I said, but quietly to avoid a second assault.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
