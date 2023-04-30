The lady behind the desk shook her head when I held out a five dollar bill for my part of a doctor visit co-pay.
“I’m sorry. We don’t take cash any longer.”
I had to study on that one for a moment, and it took a couple of beats because I was in pain. I woke up with a good old-fashioned crick in my neck over six weeks ago, and despite the best efforts of a chiropractor and a variety of professional masseuses, it hasn’t gotten much better.
Finally resorting to my family practitioner, I called to make an appointment. However, as I’ve discussed in past columns, the lady taking appointments wasn’t listening, because she was busy typing and studying her computer screen.
“Okay. You’re confirmed with Dr. Westinghouse.”
“Who did you say?”
“Dr. Washburn.”
“Great. Thanks.”
Only a couple of hours before the scheduled appointment on Monday morning five days later, I checked my online portal and saw that I was scheduled to see Dr. Westinghouse.
I’ve never heard of him, so I called back and another lady agreed.
“You don’t use Dr. Westinghouse.”
“Thanks for telling me. Dr. Washburn is my physician, and I’d bet he’s booked again today.”
She tapped the keys and I wondered if she was really listening.
“My neck is killing me. What’s his soonest appointment?”
“Dr. Washburn, right?”
“I’d prefer that, but I’ll take anyone in his office at this point. Is the custodian free today?”
“I don’t think he sees patients, but the doctor’s PA is available. Would you care to see Dr. Nguyen?”
“What time can Dr. Washburn see me, as opposed to Dr. Nguyen?”
“Washburn’s available on Thursday. Dr. Nguyen has an opening in an hour and she’s very good.”
An hour later I was at the reception desk, and found that U.S. currency is no longer valid there. The lady gave me a puppy dog look.
“You’ll have to use a card for your copayment.”
“You said it was only five dollars.”
“Yes.”
“And you can’t take cash.” I held out a bill.
“I’m sorry.” She eyed the paper as if was offering her a snake. “We quit a year ago because no one had cash.”
“I would have. What if I came in without a card? Would you guys float me the five bucks?”
“We can’t.”
“So if I didn’t use plastic, you couldn’t see me about this pain in my…neck, as opposed to the one I’m feeling in my wallet area.”
Not understanding, she pointed at a card reader.
“Just slide your card in right here.”
I did, and sat in the non-communicable disease area to think about today’s challenges.
Back in my larval stages, we had two small independent country stores in my grandparent’s little rural community. We mostly traded at Uncle Claude’s store.
He wasn’t my real uncle, but back then, anyone with gray hair was Uncle, and the ladies were an Aunt. Uncle Claude thought it was great that I called him that, and each time I entered the store as a kid, he called me Uncle Reavis.
Uncle Claude took cash, and I doubt a credit card ever crossed his time-worn counter. Candy bars were a nickel, and a little box of matches were a penny, .22 rounds cost a nickel each, and I remember seeing it was two cents for a single cigarette.
The countertop also included candy jars, a mammoth cash register, fishing hooks and weights, pocket knives, shotgun shells, small items designed only to “get your money” as the Old Man often said, paper fans and fly swatters.
All sold by the exchange of good, hard cash.
If Cousin and I didn’t have any change in our pockets for the candy that filled the shelves of a glass case beside the cluttered counter, he took care of us. “Put it on your grandaddy’s tab?”
“Please.”
I was astounded the first time my grandmother sent me to the store for a box of salt.
“Tell Claude to put it under our name.”
I didn’t need cash!!!???
After that, I bet I put a child’s fortune on the tab. The best thing was when I needed a Coke, which is the generic name for any soft drink, and got change for the icebox from Uncle Claude’s till.
“Can I get a dime?”
“Sure can!”
He slid a coin across the counter and picked up a pencil stub. Licking the point, he flipped to a page in his book and added ten cents. The only time my grandaddy called those purchases into question was when Cousin decided he needed a new straw hat.
At five dollars, we’d exceeded the unexplained and mysterious limit and after that, kept our personal purchases under a dollar.
I was lost in the past when an assistant called my name.
Rising, I followed as she spoke over her shoulder.
“So how are you doing today?”
I shrugged, feeling the pull in my neck and shoulder.
“Not sure. That’s why I’m here.”
We went into an examination room and I wondered if they’d let anyone in there without the co-pay, even if they had a pocket full of cash.
This changing world is a pain in the neck, and I hate it.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.