I was standing in our strangely silent living room, staring out the double doors at the back yard. But there was a rhythmic, almost imperceptible sound in the back ground, one I haven’t noticed in years. It was the ticking of a little clock on the mantle. I’d forgotten that timepiece made any sound at all, since a double A battery runs the mechanism.

The familiar beat took me back to my grandmother’s little farmhouse in Lamar County where an old 1950 Frigidaire in the kitchen hummed and rattled like a tin Lizzie. When it paused to recover its wind, the interior was quiet as a lived-in house can be, kept alive by the constant heartbeat ticking of an old wind-up clock. Great granddad gave it to her well over a hundred years ago, and the pendulum and gears were so loud the machinations reached every corner of the little house.

Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist  with family ties to Lamar County. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.