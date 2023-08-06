I was standing in our strangely silent living room, staring out the double doors at the back yard. But there was a rhythmic, almost imperceptible sound in the back ground, one I haven’t noticed in years. It was the ticking of a little clock on the mantle. I’d forgotten that timepiece made any sound at all, since a double A battery runs the mechanism.
The familiar beat took me back to my grandmother’s little farmhouse in Lamar County where an old 1950 Frigidaire in the kitchen hummed and rattled like a tin Lizzie. When it paused to recover its wind, the interior was quiet as a lived-in house can be, kept alive by the constant heartbeat ticking of an old wind-up clock. Great granddad gave it to her well over a hundred years ago, and the pendulum and gears were so loud the machinations reached every corner of the little house.
I didn’t like it one little bit. Even as a kid, that steady, repetitive click said one thing. Each tick counted off a second of my life, and everything around me.
The mantle clock in our house reminded of those days, and finding no relief from the ache in my chest, I turned back into the living room that was strangely empty.
For the past thirteen years, there’s been a little four-legged friend who was always there, never far away. It’s surprising how much a life changes an environment. He seldom barked. In fact, I can count on one hand the number of times he shouted in the house, and two of those were when I came home late at night and he warned the War Department that someone was coming in after hours.
They call them rescue dogs these days.
He was running down a street one night during a loud thunderstorm. A lady the War Department knew took him in and kept him for a couple of weeks, looking for his owners that never saw the signs she put out. He was an orphan and she already had three or four dogs, so she couldn’t keep him.
“Let’s go see the little guy.” The War Department pressed me for a couple of days. “He’s a Shih Tzu, so he’s little and won’t shed.”
“But we said we’d never get another dog after Buster.”
Buster the wonder dog was the dumbest, prettiest cocker spaniel I’d ever seen. He got by on his looks, and the fact that he’d spend as much time in my bride’s lap as possible.
“It’s been too quiet here since Buster’s gone. Let’s just go look at this little guy. If you don’t like him, then we’ll leave.”
That evening the lady’s house was loud, full of grandkids and dogs. They all ran, dogs barked and played while the kids shouted, wrestled, and ran. It was a house full of life.
In the middle of all that chaos, a little black and white dog walked along behind the combatants and barkers, watching with a somewhat bemused look on his face. I sat on the couch, and half a second later the little guy with a mustache bigger than mine jumped up on the ottoman and then my lap, where he curled up and closed his eyes.
He was skinny and in bad shape when we took him to the vet for a checkup. The doc said he had internal injuries, sore ribs, and they would all heal on their own. He was also missing a couple of teeth someone knocked out for him. One eye had been damaged, and he peered through a small, round dot of cloudy material that didn’t slow him one bit.
We dubbed him Willie, and he became part of the family.
That was about the time I retired and began writing novels, and I was never alone. Each time I sat at my desk, he jumped into an old black rocking chair my granddad used. It had a cushion which fit Willie perfectly, and he’d lay there and snore all the time I worked, many times with his head hanging off the seat.
When we moved into the new house, the War Department bought him a bed to put in my office and that’s where he slept the past four years as I wrote. At night, he snored in an probably the most expensive chair in the house.
When breaks came during the day, he was behind me no matter where I went, especially the kitchen, always hoping for a bite of whatever I had.
As I said, he made few sounds other than the clicking of his toenails on the hardwood floor, and the simple resonances of life that we never pay attention to until they’re gone. It’s funny how a little body can fill a room. Maybe we pick up on rhythmic breathing, or is there something emitted that our genetic encoding picks up on?
He went fast. Congestive heart failure and an undiagnosed tumor on his heart, and his organs started shutting down, bloating the little guy’s belly. The War Department and I held him as Willie took his last breath forty-eight hours later. I buried him in the rocky vegetable garden behind the house.
Now there’s no treat jar behind my desk, because Willie isn’t here to sit patiently until I notice him.
The rocking chair is in another room, because we had to change things.
His bed is gone, leaving an empty space in front of the bookshelves.
The water and food bowl I tripped over for years is going to someone else.
There’s no snoring now, or deep satisfied sighs that came from time to time.
Just an undefinable lack of spirit, I suppose, and a little life that filled our hearts.
The house is noticeably silent.
He was a good dog, and the clock still ticks on the mantle, marking time.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist with family ties to Lamar County.
