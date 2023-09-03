‘What are you guys doing?” Doreen’s voice was full of exasperation, which is common when it comes to us and her.
Two days after dove season opened, I glanced up at the owner who was looming over our round corner booth there in her café.
“Willie has a shell stuck under the receiver of this shotgun.”
The expression on her face told me we were in trouble. She wagged a finger.
“Look around you. Do you see any signage that says guns or gun repair here?”
Wrong Willie made the mistake of scanning the interior of Doreen’s 24 HR Eat Gas Now Café.
“No.”
Her eyes flashed and I swear I saw her ears go back in anger.
“That was a rhetorical question, dummy.”
“Hey, no need to be calling your customers names.”
“Y’all are here so much you’re family, so I can call you anything I like.”
I looked at Woodrow who wouldn’t make eye contact with her.
“She’s kinda right.”
He shrugged.
“So if we’re kinfolk, you should be more tolerant of our activities.”
Doreen studied on the comment, likely realizing she’d been caught in her own trap.
“Not when it involves you working on guns around my customers who might not like guns.”
An unfamiliar voice floated over to our table.
“She’s right, I don’t like guns!”
Doreen turned to a couple at the counter. They were wearing masks.
“This is family business. Stay out of it.”
The man in a tee shirt, shorts, and sandals with socks frowned.
“Hey, I’m a customer here.”
“Keep talking and you’ll be eating from a to-go box outside. Mind your own business.”
He exchanged glances with the blond-haired woman with him as Doreen turned back at the same time Wrong Willie used a hammer and punch to remove the trigger mechanism. I was surprised to see he’d brought in a small tool box that I hadn’t noticed up to that point.
She leaned in as he tapped on the punch.
“Is that safe?”
“I’m not hitting it hard, so there’s no danger of hurting my hand.”
“I’m not worried about you hurting yourself. I’m talking about you taking that apart with a live shell in there.” She paused, then ooched into the booth beside him, forcing Willie to scoot over. “I’ve always wondered how you do that, but if that punch slips and pokes a hole in my table, you’re paying for a new one.”
He readjusted his position and tapped the second one out and it fell to the table.
“Have you washed your hands the right way to scrub in?”
She frowned, not understanding.
Willie cut his eyes to her.
“And I think you should wear a mask, like you insisted on for us a couple of years ago.”
Her mouth opened and closed like a fish until we laughed.
He wriggled the trigger mechanism out. That done, he used two fingers to pluck out the shell.
“See. Nothing to it.”
“You’re still doing this in my café.”
“Doing what?”
“Taking a shotgun apart.”
“The truth is, I’m putting one back together.” He picked up the trigger assembly. “I didn’t see any signs saying we can’t reassemble a shotgun in here.”
“Technicalities.” Woodrow grinned. “I like it.”
Doreen’s face reddened, but it wasn’t from anger. I could tell she was enjoying the back and forth battle, and it made me wonder.
“The only technicality I see is the one that allows me to kick y’all out along with those two over there if they don’t quit glaring at me over those stupid masks.”
The masked couple turned back to their plates and spoke quietly together while Willie worked at getting the trigger mechanism back into place. Not knowing what to do, Doreen looked around the booth.
“Where’s the barrel?”
“Right there beside you.” Willie concentrated on what he was doing and snapped the piece into place.
“Put it on.”
Surprised, Willie fitted the barrel into place and was soon holding an unloaded shotgun.
As one, the couple stood and he left a few bills. They disappeared without a word.
Woodrow and I bumped knuckles when Doreen wasn’t looking at us.
That’s when Willie picked up one of the punches to put it away. It twisted out of his fingers like a live thing and landed point down on the wooden table top. Doreen snatched it up as fast as a rattlesnake strike.
“There. Look what you’ve done.”
I’ve seen some things, but this beat most of them. Willie looked up.
“Uh, oh.”
“That’s one new table top for you, big boy.”
“But they’re expensive.”
“Shoulda just taken it to a gunsmith. I suspect it’d be cheaper than doing this in here just to annoy me.”
“Wait a minute. That’s a hole someone cut in there.”
She rose and started laughing.
“Y’all are so easy.”
“What?”
“That obnoxious couple’s teenage boy did that the other day with a pocket knife.” She jerked a thumb at the counter where the couple had been. “They insisted they’d keep coming back to punish me for scolding them, but I bet they won’t be back now after this.”
Willie shook his head.
“How’d you know we’d be here doing this today?”
“I didn’t, but knowing y’all, it was only a matter of time before you dummies did something that would rile them enough they’d leave. Thanks, and dinner is on me.”
Willie carefully placed the shotgun along the backside of the booth. “I feel so used.”
“You’re cheap, too,” I said, and felt better about the whole thing while we waited for our free chicken fried steaks.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “Hard County.”
