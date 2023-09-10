‘This won’t go well.” I said and swung the truck off the road and into the fast-food restaurant drive-through.
Wrong Willie spoke from the seat behind me.
“And another thing I don’t get is why my wife always drapes a wet rag over the front edge of the kitchen sink. Then I get the front of my pants wet when I lean over to do something, like wrapping bacon around a dove and pepper and then it looks like I’ve…what do you mean something won’t go well?”
Woodrow adjusted his position in the passenger seat.
“He means that he hates talking to disembodied people in the drive through.”
“There’s a reason why they don’t have drive throughs at doctors’ offices.” I couldn’t help myself as we waited in line. “Can you imagine you pull up and a nurse says, ‘So, what brings you in today?’ Only it comes out ‘hiss gleep ohhh gaday?’ People would have massive coronaries behind the wheel before they could make them understand they don’t want cheese on it.”
In the rearview mirror, I saw Willie nod as he tried to fold his new hunting license. We’d gone together on them and some shells, which cost as much as my first car.
“I sense there’s something deeper in your thought processes.”
I watched the driver at the speaker ahead grow red-faced as he leaned halfway out of his Tesla’s window to better hear the disembodied voice on the other end.
“Look at that. We have the technology to put a rover on Mars, to maintain and man a space shuttle, to produce hand-held devices that people use to argue and insult each other while at the same time look at kitty and puppy videos, but they can’t make a two-way system in which people can hear and understand each other from 20 feet away.”
The guy disappeared back inside and accelerated with recorded engine sounds coming from the speakers in his plastic car, because as we all know, electric cars are quiet. Falling back on my days of Kiddom, I made motor noises for him.
We moved up one car length.
Willie grunted.
“I can’t understand Jan when we’re in the same room. She talks with her back to me, like I have a dog’s hearing, or she’ll start telling me something and stick her head in the refrigerator so the lettuce can understand.”
“We all have that problem.” I really wasn’t listening to him, mentally reviewing what I was going to say.
“Huh?” Willie leaned forward. “You’re talking to the windshield.”
He brought me out of my reverie.
“As I was saying, these places use low bid microphones that’ll pick up everything except the human voice. I swear, once I heard a trucker on a CB out on the interstate come through one of these things. I can speak slowly and distinctly, and they’ll still not understand.”
“It isn’t that.” Woodrow lowered his window as if that would help.
“You’re right. They aren’t listening.” I was on a roll. “If you order anything that isn’t on the pre-approved menu, it’ll be wrong. And another thing, let’s talk about Sonic. The menu changed a few years ago and I can’t order a regular hamburger combo now. I have to ask for a cheeseburger and then tell them no cheese. That makes no sense.
“My problem with drive though speaker miscommunication is our changing culture. If I ask for a hamburger all the way with mustard, I have to specify that I don’t want ketchup and mayo on it, too. Whoever heard of such a thing?”
We moved up a car length after the person ahead ordered so loudly I could have taken it with unerring accuracy. He must have felt it was the only way, but I was confident that when he got to the pick up window, it would be wrong.
To add entertainment value, the line was divided into two ordering stations, which always seems to bumfuzzle customers. The guy immediately in front of us pulled up and asked for a black senior coffee.
“You want cream and sugar with that?”
The driver and I rubbed our foreheads at the same time. I felt my own irritation rise at the exchange. His voice remained calm, though, as it came out his window, bounced off the big plastic menu, and reverberated back into my left ear, the one that has some hearing loss from shooting big guns for too long without hearing protection.
“Senior. Black. No cream or sugar.”
“On the side, then.”
He smacked his forehead.
“Sure.”
“See!” I was vindicated. “They beat him into submission and he’s going to take what he gets. That’s the problem with drive-through ordering. By the way, y’all order for yourselves. I’m not going to try and remember.”
“Suits me.” Woodrow readied himself for battle.
It was our turn, but not before Coffee Man tried to pull forward and was cut off by a matronly woman driver with a skinny guy riding shotgun.
Already frustrated by her ordering experience, she shouted at Coffee Man. “I’m next! I’m supposed to be in front of you!”
“It doesn’t make any difference. They’ll know.”
“They won’t! How in the world will they know whose turn it is when they can’t even understand me in the first place!”
Our turn. A crackly voice came through the tinny speaker.
“Can…ake…your…ord…?”
I recited my usual mantra and finished with, “No cheese, or any kind of sauce, hot fries, not room temperature and sweet tea.”
The boys were specific in their orders.
“Number One.”
“Number six.”
“Pu.. orward.”
The cars in front of us stopped short of a fistfight and moved ahead with a lot of fingers and gestures. They both paused at the pay window, waited, and seeing there was no one there, eventually figured the process out and exchanged plastic for bags at the second window.
It was our turn. I paid for all of us with cash, which resulted in frowns on the other side of the window and a lot of finger counting. Food came out in bags and I passed them to Woodrow for distribution. We left as I heard a trucker come through the restaurant’s sound system.
“Ten-four! You’re coming in loud and clear, good buddy, but I don’t understand why you’re telling me what you had for lunch!”
Woodrow handed me a burger dripping voluminous amounts of mustard and ketchup, onion rings, and black coffee.
Theirs was exactly right.
I was glad we were headed out to hunt dove. I needed to shoot something to make myself feel better.
