Those old saws about new year resolutions have been all over television this week, and I’m glad it doesn’t go on for months like those slanted political ads that don’t give us all the real information, just what they want you to remember.
I don’t make resolutions, because I don’t intend to fail. What I do pledge each January, is to do my best in whatever I take on, and to never give up.
So much for personal information. Now, let’s get to those things that I wish would fade away here in 2023, and the first is my biggest vexation, the word amazing.
Let’s delete it from our vocabularies. Please, and hurry up a-doin’ it!
Some inane talk show was on TV the other morning while I was ginning around the house, not paying any attention.
NOTE: I didn’t intentionally turn that particular program on. I was watching the local news and when it went off, those people started having a conversation about nothing.
I switched it to HGTV after hearing That Word referring to makeup, someone’s appearance, a pair of shoes, a movie, a fake celebrity who has done nothing in her life but be in the news, their guests and the weather.
Now, some folks know I have an architectural background, and that I’m a serial home renovator, always working on some project around the house. Because of these experiences, I occasionally enjoy watching a few of those home improvement shows to get ideas, and to see the results of the alleged home renovation after they bring in a thirty-man crew to work eighteen hours a day for six weeks to get a three-month project done in a one-hour television program.
My irritation increased when the married hosts took their client through the completed project, known as “the reveal.” Everything was That Word.
No kidding, the exterior of the house was amazing, the plants were amazing, the living room was amazing.
“This kitchen is amazing!”
“This table is amazing!”
“These chairs are amazing!”
“The fireplace is amazing!”
“This wallpaper is amazing!”
“The smell is amazing!”
Tired of reading That Word? You can’t imagine how tired it makes me feel, and as I like to point out to the eye-rolling dismay of the War Department, if everything is amazing, then nothing is.
Not that the word doesn’t have a place. It can be useful in referencing a few things, such as the Grand Canyon. Been there. It’s stunning. There are other adjectives that work just as well, though.
The Grand Tetons in Wyoming are spectacular.
Arches National Park is impressive.
A giant salmon caught on a flyrod is exquisite.
A monster redfish is magnificent.
A twelve-point buck is remarkable.
In my opinion, the overuse of That Word is due to laziness, and society’s inability to think for themselves. I can also point to social media where it’s used all the time.
Amazing is watering down the English language.
Oh, and the overused phrase, “You look amazing” means nothing, because when the speaker can’t think of anything original, the result is as familiar as air. Honestly, it doesn’t make sense to me anyway.
Is a new paint scheme on a house amazing? Do the contrasting colors cause a feeling or great surprise or wonder? I doubt it. The viewer may like it, but I can’t imagine it making a person giddy.
How about during the upcoming year we lift our vocabulary, find another way to express ourselves, or even think about a different way to say something.
“Bill shot an atypical buck that was pretty dadgum nice.”
“Bill shot an atypical buck that made me think it had a Christmas tree on its head.”
“Bill shot a fine buck.”
It’s not hard to do. Looking at the War Department in a new coat can be That Word, but how about, “Your new coat looks good on you.”
Or, “You’ve never looked as good in a coat as in that one.”
Sometimes the simplest comment is sincere.
That’s it!
Amazing is not sincere, it’s merely a filler word, because the speaker’s lack of originality is right out there in front of your nose. For example, during a conversation a couple of months ago a young man felt the need to fill in a pause in conversation by saying, “It’s amazing.”
I couldn’t help myself.
“What’s amazing?”
The blank look on his face was explanation enough.
While we’re at it, young folks, let’s eliminate the word, literally.
“I literally died laughing.”
No you didn’t.
And while we’re at it social media folks, please learn the difference in spelling words that sound the same. Here/Hear. They’re/their/there. Cite/sight. It’s/its. Peak/peek/pique. Bored/board, and two/too/to.
Good lord, I heard an “influencer” just this morning who said an idea “catalysted” her to greater heights. Uh, the word is “catapulted,” and if you’re going to be speaking to thousands, if not tens of thousands or millions of people, make sure you use the right word.
So with that rant, I hope y’all have a safe, fun, happy and profitable new year.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.