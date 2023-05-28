Way back in the mid-1990s, the Bassmasters organization reached out to me, asking if I’d consider serving as the announcer for a number of Texas competitions. I believe the late Bob Ferris was spread so thin in that position he needed some help, and since I’d proven that public speaking came easily to me, it might have been a good deal.
But I declined.
I did so because I don’t believe fishing is a competition. To me, it isn’t about money, prizes and sponsorships with swag (though I could use a few rolls of fresh new fishing line since everything I have is about twenty years old), it’s a way to enjoy the outdoors, and to put filets in the grease
Please don’t misunderstand, I love to feel a big old bass or catfish on the end of my line, or in the case of one wonderful evening in Alaska, a big 43-pound salmon on a flyrod. It’s a primal enjoyment that is personal.
My writing mentor, Robert C. Ruark, who passed away when I was ten years old in 1964, wrote about this same subject.
“A fish, which you can’t see deep down in the water, is a kind of symbol of peace on earth, good will to yourself. Fishing gives a man some time to collect his thoughts and rearrange them kind of neatly, in an orderly fashion. Once the bait is on the hook and the boat is anchored, there’s nothing to interfere with thinking except an occasional bite.”
“We’re meant to be quiet when we fish,” my Old Man once told me. “All you need is a cane pole, a hook and bobber, and some weight to fish. Then you pitch a worm out in the creek and sit there and watch that bobber, and think.”
That’s why I turned down that lucrative offer to announce the day’s largest catch, and that memory came to mind this past weekend when we had all the grand-critters at the cabin. Little Brother and I dug up about a quart of fat red worms and turned the kids loose. While they were fishing, and catching, I thought back on about six months ago when I had a team of researchers come out and electro-shock the pool to get a fish count.
Those guys are pros, and they work with landowners to develop their pools (or ponds or tanks, depending on where you are here in Texas) into quality fisheries. Unlike me, most of these landowners who fish want big trophy bass.
I understand that our pool was once stocked with Florida bass, and at one time there were big fish out there. Only a month or so after we bought the place, a five or six pound bass floated to the top, possibly the victim of old age or the past cold weather, so I know there might be some big ‘uns still out there.
But what the grands caught were big, palm-sized bream (some call them sunfish), big crappie, and the most common fish in there, one-to-two-pound bass. There are wayyyy too many of those bass in there, and the experts told me to take out a whole slew of them.
Doing so will impact the habitat, removing enough that the baitfish levels will increase, therefore increasing the food source and allowing the bass to reach a larger size. Trophy size, as some folks want.
I just want the kids to catch something when they’re here. I remember when I was a boy, it didn’t matter what size of fish I caught. They all offered the same kind of excitement and joy.
All weekend long, we watched the kids scream, jerk their lines out of the fish’s mouths, thread worms on hooks and catch fish. It didn’t matter what size, they reacted as if those fish were wall-hangers. And they should, because all fish are phenomenal.
Our ide, when we bought the place, was to provide somewhere the kids could get outside and have fun. They’ll get jabbed, skinned up, mosquito bit and will likely come in with a few ticks, but that’s all right. We’ve provided them with the outdoor experiences I had when I was a kid, and each one was a valuable lesson that’s served me well through the years.
I don’t believe you get the same kinds of lessons in organized sports.
Three of the oldest critters are in competitive sports, baseball, soccer, gymnastics, basketball and possibly other endeavors involving balls. When we’re at these events, I see parents and grandparents grow frustrated with the kids’ performance and announcing their displeasure. Two weeks ago I thought a grandparent was about to have a stroke over an umpire’s call, and have watched more than one kid break down into tears of frustration.
You don’t get that with fishing. It’s a one-on-one challenge between them and the fish, and that’s the lifelong lesson I prefer they learn. Being in the outdoors, surrounded by nature, the sounds of the wind in the trees, birds and the slap of water against the shore, boats, docks or a pair of waders is healthy.
And there’s no competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.