As we’ve discussed before, I’ve been an avid reader since elementary school. Second grade, I believe. Cowboy Sam books.
After that, I absorbed a weekly string of novels, and through the years, they became old friends. Like many other readers, some of us wanted to become authors and I tried and I tried, but nothing.
My reading tastes went from one genre to another, depending on my age, and where I was in life. They ran the gamut from hardball crime, to travel books, to westerns and spy novels. Then came apocalyptic books in the 1970s, and horror. One book of “terror” was titled “Feral,” about house cats that escaped, multiplied and terrorized a new homeowner.
Good lord.
After that, it was books about the outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping. I’d discovered a columnist for “Field and Stream” and absorbed everything he wrote. That was back in the days when I was a devoted upland bird hunter (and still would be if a wasting disease hadn’t swept through the south, destroying almost our entire bobwhite population), and read in the paper that Mr. Hill was coming to Dallas on a book tour.
I had no idea what a book tour was.
It was 1983, five years before my first outdoor column was published, when I put on a clean shirt and went to B. Dalton to see this man who wrote so well and touched my soul with his words.
Expecting a crowd that spilled out into the mall, I was surprised to arrive and find a gray-haired man in a rumpled shirt and wrinkled khakis sitting behind a table full of books. The man many considered to be the best outdoor writers of all time looked forlorn there all alone as shoppers passed and avoided eye contact on their way to the store’s interior.
His eyes brightened as I stopped and bought a book. Uncertain what to say to that Harvard educated outdoorsman, I must have mumbled something that caught his attention, because we were soon engaged in conversation, and he was doing the majority of the talking.
When a lady stopped to pick up one of his books, he motioned for me to sit in the empty folding chair beside him. I still remember their brief exchange.
The lady read the back cover.
“What’s this about?”
“My look at hunting and fishing.”
“I don’t believe I’ve ever heard of you.” We were in Dallas’ Northpark, I think, and I doubted she’d ever been out of the city. “I don’t believe in killing animals. I don’t read these kinds of books.”
“Good to hear.” He gently took it from her hand and turned to me. “So you’re a bird hunter…”
The lady disappeared, likely in a puff of smoke, but I can’t say for sure, because he and I were talking about things near and dear to us. Ten minutes into the conversation, one of the store employees stopped by.
“Mr. Hill, would you like anything?”
“I sure would.” He pointed across the mall. “Could I get some of that ice cream from over there. In a cup, please.”
Now I wish I could remember the look on that young man’s face, but all of my attention was on the writer beside me. As we talked, and waited for the ice cream, Mr. Hill took a pack of loose cut tobacco from his back pocket and tucked a chew into his left cheek. I recall that clearly, because five minutes later the employee returned with a cup of vanilla ice cream and I watched in fascination as Mr. Hill shifted the crew to one side and with it out of the way, ate the ice cream.
He sold a few books while we talked, and I was afraid I’d worn out my welcome, so I stood and he reared back in his chair.
“What’re you doing tonight?”
I shrugged.
“Nothing.”
“Good. Come to Abercrombie and Fitch at seven as my guest. There’s a reception for me, and I fear you’re going to be one of the few people there who I can relate to. Use my name to get in.”
At that time, Abercrombie and Fitch was a hunting and fishing store, but at age 29 and on a teacher’s salary, I’d never been inside such a high end establishment, because I couldn’t afford anything they sold.
His name worked, though, and I walked inside an outdoor sporting goods dream store. Before they sold out and shifted their focus on what I call soft core advertisements aimed at young people, they sold items I’d only read about in books.
Mr. Hill was standing beside a canoe full of ice and drinks when I arrived, and waved me over. Someone gave me a beer, and he introduced me to men I’d heard about in Dallas society. All were Safari Club members, and I recalled one was part of the Kennedy assassination investigation. There was an attorney, doctors, and others who looked as if they were made of money, but Mr. Hill made them think we’d been friends for years.
One of the store managers announced they were going to open all the gun cases and we could examine any rifle or shotgun in stock.
“Go over there and take a look at that little side by side .410. You’ll love it.”
Taking his advice, I walked over and the manager wearing cotton gloves handed me the gun. I took it with my calloused, grubby hands and admired the engraving on the side plate. The tag flipped and I read the price.
$14,000.
Shocked and terrified that I was going to drop it, I held it out so the man could take the beautiful gun from my hands. I wandered down case after case, trying to find one that didn’t have at least five digits and several zeros, before returning to Mr. Hill’s side.
Their conversation had drifted to the most dangerous animals they’d ever hunted. One said lion, another cape buffalo, leopard, and they finally noticed that I was there. The corners of Mr. Hill’s eyes wrinkled.
“What’s the most dangerous game you’ve ever hunted?”
“Quail.”
The silence was astounding. The lawyer tilted his head.
“What do you mean?”
“One of these days, when I’m older, they’re gonna give me a heart attack when they flush.”
Laughter all around, and Mr. Hill put a hand on my shoulder.
“Some day you’re going to make a fine writer.”
And that was all it took. I’ve met a number of authors since then, and call many of them good friends, and a couple, family.
Yep, this is another column about kind words from those who’ve made it, and I’ll be forever beholden to Mr. Gene Hill and that night when I was in deep water.
Oh, and I still have that book he’d just released. He signed it to me.
“Reavis, good luck in your writing, and remember, there’s no future in always telling the whole truth.”
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
