Larry Bozka died on Jan. 5, at 4:30 p.m.
I know the time, because I’d checked my phone at that exact moment, waiting for an electrician who was keeping me from going to my deer stand.
Outdoor enthusiasts, hunters and fishermen in Texas knew about Boz, because he was an outstanding writer for a number of newspapers, past president of the Texas Outdoor Writers Association, former editor of Texas Fish and Game Magazine and the author of Larry Bozka’s Saltwater Strategies, before launching into a long list of successful writing and video endeavors too numerous to list here.
Boz gave me a chance, way back in 1992. I’d reached out to him via snail mail to see if he was interested in allowing me to write for a pulp outdoor newsletter I can’t name today. It was a statewide publication, though, and I thought it would give me the opportunity to get my name out there, since I was working hard to expand my self-syndicated newspaper column.
He called, long distance from Houston, a few days after getting my packet, and hired me on the spot to write for him. We talked for an hour on the phone that day, on his dime, and from the moment I heard his voice, we were friends.
Taking a pretty much unknown writer under his wing, he gave me the opportunity to expand my imagination. I wrote humor for his paper, and we spent hours in the field, planning the next adventure, story ideas and where we wanted to be 20 years from then.
From there Boz moved over to become editor of Texas Fish and Game, and brought me along, giving me the opportunity to write whatever I want. He was a genteel editor, who taught me much.
Then we lost our minds and took figurative shots at everything in an insane satirical publication called the National Fish Rapper. He was encouraging to a budding author, always there when I had a question or thought. He was a mentor, editor, friend and never knew what he did for me.
That brings me to my days as a middle school photography teacher. This was the late 1970s and early ’80s, a time full of great rock and roll, parachute pants on the boys, Calvin Klein jeans and long bangs on the girls, and a troubled kid named Mark B.
Back then I had a reputation as a hard teacher who was a disciplinarian, and one who taught a fun class at the same time. Because of that, a number of students appeared in my room who needed whatever it was that I could offer.
Mark was one of them. He’d been kicked out of most of his classes at one time or another and was no stranger to expulsion. Tougher than boot leather, he was always in trouble and tended to fight other guys at the drop of a hat. With a squad of toadies following behind, he cut quite a swath through the school.
I didn’t put up with much back then, and he and I butted heads almost on a daily basis. One night he broke into the school, kicking through walls to access the principal’s office. I won’t go into details about what he left in the principal’s desk drawer, but suffice it to say that everything in there had to be thrown away.
Finding success and satisfaction in breaking through sheetrock that night, he turned his attention to my classroom. Making a hole through the walls that reminded me of the Road Runner or Coyote punching through billboards, he tore the room apart.
For his enthusiasm, he wound up being expelled for the remainder of the year, and I never heard another word about Mark.
Four or five years ago, the Bride and I went to Billy Bob’s dance hall in Fort Worth to see Mark Chesnutt. I met the country music star through Boz (wait for the connection…) and we became friends. Mark loves to fish, and so do I, so we hammed it up that weekend as Boz took photos and notes.
At Billy Bob’s that night, I sent word backstage to Mark, telling him I was there and would like to come back and visit with him before the show. I got a note ten minutes later to come through a specific stage door.
Note in hand, the Bride and I went backstage and were stopped by a big deputy sheriff that looked at the note, then down at me.
“You aren’t going back there right now.”
I looked up at the bear-sized lawman.
“This note came from Mark himself. Here’s his handwriting.”
“Nope. You’re not going in there.”
Face flushing with anger, I looked at the Bride for support. For once she didn’t have any answer except for a raised eyebrow, so I turned to the big guy.
“I’m not sure what I’ve done to offend you, but we’d just like to go back and visit with my friend.”
“Mr. Wortham, you and I have something to talk about first.”
I paused. My name wasn’t on that note.
“Do I know you?”
“You did, Mr. Wortham. I’m Mark B.”
My eyes widened in shock.
The big guy grinned
“Thought I was in the pen, didn’t you?”
“Frankly, yes. But you’re a deputy sheriff. How….?”
“Because of you, and the principal. I was out of control when I was a kid, but you two talked to me, and listened, and y’all stayed on me. You encouraged me in class, and it stuck, though I didn’t know it at the time.
“All that kicked in a few years later when I got in trouble again. It wasn’t pretty, but the judge sealed my records and I straightened up. If it wasn’t for y’all, I’d be in prison, but you turned me around.”
Then he hugged me, and I disappeared as that big guy wrapped his arms around me. I had only one thing to say.
“Don’t hurt me.”
He pushed back and grinned.
“I just want to thank you for taking the time to work with me.”
We talked for a few more minutes before he allowed us backstage, which is another story that evolved that night.
Part of my point is that Boz introduced me to Chesnutt, who in a roundabout way allowed me to talk with Mark B., a success story I would have never known about.
The second point is that we don’t know what impact we have on others. One student in my photography class eventually became the chief photographer for Texas Parks and Wildlife Magazine, who has a distant connection with…Larry Bozka.
Bozka’s passing leads me to this observation. We don’t know what future impact a kind word, or a kind act can have on someone. Giving a writer positive feedback might be all they need to continue trying to make it. Honest critiques can make all the difference. Maybe nothing but a sincere, encouraging word is all we need to offer.
I wish Boz and I could share another hunting, camping, boating or fishing trip, and we will, but it’ll be in a different way. No matter, I’ll always hear his encouraging voice that was always supportive and full of life and humor.
It was because of Larry Bozka, and others who believed in me, that I’ve achieved success as a newspaper columnist, magazine writer and monthly columnist still for Texas Fish and Game, and an author. He was one of a kind, and readers everywhere will miss that twinkle in his eyes.
I lift my glass to Boz. Another good man gone.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
