The Hunting Club membership gathered around the large corner booth in Doreen’s 24 HR Eat Gas Now Café, watching condensation run down the outside of her large windows that opened onto the steamy parking lot.
Wrong Willie sipped at a glass of ice tea, for it was too hot to drink coffee at eleven in the morning on such a miserable, humid day.
“It’s 93 degrees out there, and so is the humidity. I don’t remember it ever being so humid.”
Jerry Wayne read off his phone’s screen.
“Say’s here this is the hottest day on earth.
“Horse hockey.” Woodrow leaned back in disgust. “I saw that headline, but if you’ll read down and in the fine print, it says something like in the last fifty years or something like that, and that’s a load of fertilizer, too.”
“These people make me tired.” I dumped another packet of sugar in my already somewhat sweet glass of tea. Doreen had taken to cutting back on the sugar to save money, but then kept the little packets on the table for those who ordered unsweet and then preferred to add a little sugar to their own taste. “Every news agent on television gets their talking points from a few central sources.” I recalled a conversation with an old friend who was once a producer for TV news. “Those professional heads up there are just reading what they’re told, and even though they tailor it to their own cities to make it look local, it’s still from the same source. I wonder if any of them are old enough to remember the summer of 1980.”
We are all of a certain age and the boys nodded.
“Hang on, I remember that year. I was coaching.” Jerry Wayne tapped with both thumbs at his phone. “Here it is, in 1980, and I quote, ‘In Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, high temperatures exceeded 100 degrees a total of 69 times, including a record 42 consecutive days from June 23 to August 3, of which 28 days were above 105, and five days above 110.’”
I stirred my tea.
“I went to Colorado and spent a month up there in the mountains to get away from the heat. I was miserable when we got back, because it was so cool and dry up in the high country.”
Willie shook his head.
“And to think, right now we’re setting up a dove hunt in September that’ll probably be hotter’n the hinges of hell.”
“Y’all remember how hot it was when we were kids?” I floated the question across the table for anyone to answer. “We ran barefoot every summer, and when me and Little Brother ran down the street over from our house, the tar they used to repair the cracks in the concrete bubbled up and stuck to our feet.”
“Fun memories.” Woodrow rubbed at his short white beard. “But I bet you don’t remember how it felt. It was this hot back when we were kids, we’ve just forgotten.”
He was right. Folks talk about the good old days, but us humans tend to forget the hard times we had. It’s a way to deal with bad events and experiences, preferring to recall events that bring pleasant memories.
I thought back to the middle 1970s and a hot summer in college, when the temperatures in July and August regularly broke into the three digits. One day a pop-up rain shower crossed over Commerce, Texas, and cooled the air enough to draw college kids from their dorm rooms. I went out into the parking lot beside my dorm and found myself enveloped in a cloud of steam only moments after that hot sun once again popped back out.
Willie broke into my revere.
“The last little ice age ended back in 1850. Before that, temperatures were the coldest in hundreds of years. In fact, when Napoleon marched to Waterloo, it was so cold the snowflakes wouldn’t fall, and hung suspended in the air.”
“I’d like some of that.” Jerry Wayne rested his chin on one fist. “This time in 1980, I was in Glacier National Park and people were moaning about how the glaciers were melting. They’d been melting for the past 15,000 years!”
Willie looked aggravated at his statement, then I realized he’d been waiting to drop that same nugget of information on us, but Jerry Wayne beat him to it. Willie sighed, disappointed.
“We’re headed down to Galveston next weekend, and it’ll be hot there, too.”
“But you’ll have a constant breeze off the water,” I said. “It won’t be bad. Now, I’ll be in Houston on August 17, and that steam box will be miserable.”
Willie drummed his fingers on the table.
“Read the other day that researchers at Northumbria University in England say a mini ice age could hit the Earth in the 2030s. They have these new mathematical models of the Sun’s solar cycle says the solar activity will see a significant drop. That’ll bring back cold winter weather that’ll freeze rivers and lakes in the winter, maybe for a month or two at a time.”
Woodrow perked up.
“Wow. We can only hope! That could mean duck and goose hunting like back when we were kids.”
That thought made me grin.
“By that time we’ll be so old we can only sit around a campfire and talk about the good old days of this summer and how many fish we caught this morning.”
Willie finished his tea.
“At the very least we can do, if things freeze up, is come here to Doreen’s and talk about how the scientists predicted we’d all be fried to a crisp by then.”
“We’ll remember how much fun it was to hang out with Doc,” Woodrow said. “And how good Doreen’s coffee was.”
“But it’s not that great,” Jerry Wayne said.
“It will be when we look back,” I answered. “We’ll remember the good parts.”
