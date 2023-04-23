‘This should be easy.” I pitched a long-dead Christmas tree into the boat.
As neighbors in our suburban neighborhood had thrown away their drying Christmas trees at a local recycling center in January, I intercepted several for crappie and baitfish habitat at the pool around our cabin.
Perched on the rear seat beside the motor, the War Department pushed it to the side.
“I’ve never run a boat.”
There’s no need for a gas outboard, so we rely on a battery-powered trolling motor that usually works just fine.
“About time you learned.” I threw in another tree destined to be an underwater brush pile for fish. “Remember the steering is opposite of where you want to go.”
“So you said.” She adjusted the tree to make more room. “How many are you going to put in here?”
“Half a dozen in each pool.” I added old cinderblocks for weights and the boat rocked. “We’ll come back and get the others in a few minutes.”
Climbing in, I pushed the boat off and settled onto the bench seat at the bow.
“Let’s go to the front pool first. There’s a deep hole near the overflow.”
The south wind pushed us away from the bank and she examined the trolling motor.
“Where’s reverse?”
“It’s printed on the throttle.”
“I see it now.”
We went forward and left.
“You’re going straight, but that’s all right. Turn us around.”
The boat grounded with a thunk. Knowing better than to comment. I sat there for a minute while she twisted the throttle, but not enough to pull us off.
I also didn’t make eye contact.
Water burbled under the propeller. She threw her head back and laughed.
“You’re going to have to push us off again.”
The paddle was enough to get us away from the bank once more.
“You’ll have to give it more power to fight the wind. Tturn the motor left to go right.”
“Twist the handle right to go left and turn left to go right.”
I had to think about it for a minute.
“Twist the throttle to go forward and turn the motor opposite of where you want to go.”
I’ve used outboards and trolling motors all my life, so I don’t think about it. Explaining was hard, especially as we backed away and wandered around the pool like a rubber ducky.
We made a wide loop and almost hit the dock. Experienced in spousal issues, I said nothing, and only answered after she made a suggestion.
“You want me to wire those blocks to the trees and throw them over to the side so you can drive?”
“Steer. I’m not sure you want to push those bare arms into these limbs and wire the cinderblocks to the trunk. And you don’t have any gloves.”
We wandered some more like a ghost ship lost on the ocean. I faced the stern.
“Point the throttle at me.”
She did, and we leveled out. Eventually, we approached the first drop off, after meandering aimlessly around the front pool for several minutes. When we reached the deep hole, I shoved the tree and block over the edge. It sank and I pointed to another spot.
“Take us over there.”
Tongue sticking from the corner of her mouth in concentration, she took us in the opposite direction.
“I don’t know why I can’t get this.”
“It takes practice.” I looked at the way she was sitting, with her right elbow pointed skyward. It looked as if her shoulder was almost out of place. “And you’re twisted up like a pretzel.”
“I think this is the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”
“Straddle the seat and take us over there.”
While we motored in the opposite direction as if she wanted to explore the whole pool, I wired up another tree. Figuring the odds were going to eventually take us over the target area, I waited until we reached a likely looking spot.
We came close, and I pushed the largest tree over the side. The weight wasn’t enough to take it all the way down.
I sighed, feeling a little seasick.
“Circle around. I’ll grab it and tie on another block. No, the other way.”
“My brain can’t get this.”
“I can’t get the tree, either. You have me on the wrong side. Those other trees are in the way.”
She turned the handle and we spiraled, with the partially submerged tree just out of reach. I finally leaned way out and managed to snag a limb.
“Okay, just steer toward the road.”
We went the opposite direction and the tree and weight pulled at my shoulder.
The next thing I knew, we were going in circles again while she laughed like a loon.
“This is all your fault.”
“I think my arm is going to come off.”
We orbited the front pool and I wished we’d been using radar. I would’ve had a complete map of the bottom. She somehow reversed direction and then forward again and counterclockwise. “You should be steering.”
“I can’t now. You’ve twisted my shoulder out of socket.”
She dissolved into hysterical giggles and we ran aground.
“Reverse, please.”
“I am in reverse.”
“So is this whole project. You’re trying to climb the bank, ya’ know. Twist it the other way.”
Mud boiled around the prop, and the wind caught us, pushing the boat back into the middle of the pool.
Ten minutes later, the wind pushed us over the target area and I dropped the tree, which finally vanished.
I looked at the stack of trees on the bank and squinted at the sun.
“I think we can finish today, but we’ve circumnavigated the world. I’m getting dizzy.”
She laughed even louder.
“Wait, turn left to go right?”
I held onto the gunnel, thinking we were about to be drawn into a self-made whirlpool.
“Urk.”
“I think I’m getting it.”
