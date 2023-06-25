The War Department came into my office where I was trying to pound out a new manuscript.
“We’re going to need two cars to take everyone up to the cabin tomorrow.”
This is where men and women diverge once again. Women like to organize and orchestrate. When it comes to my bride and the rest of the family, she reverts to what my unofficially adopted son, Donny, likes to call Work Nana.
Those of you who’ve met the War Department see her as a tiny, sweet, fun-loving gal with a big laugh and lots of hair that doubles in size when it’s humid. What you don’t see is the control freak she can become when she feels the situation warrants.
She stood beside my desk, sweet and innocent.
“You probably won’t need the truck. The older boys and Lo can ride with us and Taz and Amy can bring Telly.”
In my mind, she meant we wouldn’t need the truck when we first got there, and Taz would drive it up, because we always need the truck. Neither of us was clear on that point.
“Okie doke.”
I went back to work, forgetting how complicated life can become when you add more daughters, son-in-laws, informally adopted daughters, and about a bajillion kids. I swear, I’m not sure how many grand-critters I have, because the number seems to keep changing.
It’s like when Taz was in school and running with her little best friend, Hanna. As the years progressed, Hanna was at our house more and more. She ate most meals there. She slept there. Hanna went everywhere with us, and celebrated holidays and vacations as if we were her parents. I dropped them off as a pair of twins to the mall, the theater, to other kids’ houses, school, church events and sports events.
I’m afraid to ask, because I think we might have funded most of Hanna’s college.
The next morning, I loaded the pickup while my daughters and grandkids collected themselves. They’re all slower, so I was finished and sweating buckets by the time the War Department came out.
“You and I are gonna drive the Expedition with four of the kids. Taz and Amy are coming with the rest.”
Oh. I was driving the big rig, then. I sighed.
“All right. We’ll need to take some stuff so I can work before they all show up.”
She nodded and went back inside.
I moved most of the tools and food to the SUV in the hundred plus heat and humidity. Finished, I stepped back to assess the packed rear of the Expedition.
The War Department came back out to the garage.
“Where are the cabin boxes?”
“In the back of the truck.”
The “cabin” boxes consist of everything food and supply-wise we’ll need for the time we’re there. Sometimes it’s easier to hit the grocery store here at the house during the week instead of waiting until we get to the cabin to go to the store.
Her expression was like a dog looking at a new pan.
“Taz is going to drive her car. You knew that.”
“Did not.”
“I told you yesterday.”
“You said they were coming up after us. I thought you meant she’d drive the truck.”
“It’s too hard to get the baby seats out of her car.”
“But I’ll need the truck.”
Work Nana arrived.
“It’ll be fine.”
By this time, kids and adults had all gathered like a swarm of annoying mosquitos. Kids were climbing in and out of all four doors and the back of the loaded Expedition as if it was a McDonald’s playland.
Chattering.
Shouts.
Laughing, screaming, arguing.
Someone opened the garage fridge and they absconded with all my icy cold lemon-lime Gatorades.
Hot, sweaty, and ready to lay about amongst them all with the nearest shovel, I sighed and picked up the two-year-old who was hanging upside down out of all the packed supplies.
“Get out of there, knot-head. As you wish, Work Nana. I’ll have to leave the weed-eater this time, but the leaf blower goes. We’ll just have to smell gas.”
“It’ll be fine.”
We also loaded more kids than are in our family portrait and left the cooler that I needed for survival. We headed for the cabin and two days of mowing, fishing, mowing, work on the place, baiting hooks and removing fish, and for the little ones, some zip lining.
I only required the truck once, but managed to get by, but there were things left behind I needed on an hourly basis. Chains, the rolls of paper towels I missed that were in the back seat, tools, WD-40, mosquito and tick repellent, a pair of fingernail clippers after I broke a nail (I keep that truck stocked with everything), wire cutters and four-wheel-drive on one occasion.
Coming back was less complicated, but for once I was glad the Work Nana was in charge.
We loaded all the big kids into the Expedition that had more room now that we’d depleted the cabin boxes, while Taz and Amy wrestled a tired, screaming two-year-old into his car seat and strapped him in as secure as an astronaut on a launch pad. You could hear Telly all the way to the gate… and the windows of Taz’s Telluride were up.
Once again the War Department, since she was no longer in charge of the zoo, she gave me that look that I know so well.
“Aren’t you glad Telly’s seat is too hard to get out of her car?”
We followed at a distance while all the worn-out kids behind me went to sleep.
Now, when it comes to travel with the Hunting Club membership, things are quick and easy. I can call Wrong Willie and we’re good to go.
“I’m going up to the cabin. Bring whatever it is you want to eat and drink. We have Spam, bread and baloney.”
There’s no talk of who is riding with whom.
“Great. I’ll meet you there.”
“Tell Jerry Wayne and I’ll let Woodrow know.”
“They’ll show up if they come.”
Then I load up my truck and drive off.
Life is much simpler when dealing with that group of people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.