I studied the back wheels of my dad’s blue 1968 Ford pickup. Cousin and I had buried them down to the hubs on the muddy road leading to Center Springs Branch. It was my first such calamity since I’d started driving a year earlier.
“I think we’re stuck.”
“Oh, really?”
“Was that sarcasm?”
He rolled his eyes under the bill of his gimme cap.
“Is that a real question?”
“Are you gonna answer everything with smart comments or questions?”
“I don’t know. Am I?”
I turned three hundred and sixty degrees, seeing nothing but trees, pastures and a muddy two-track road.
“You said it wasn’t muddy.”
“I said I didn’t think the road would be bad.”
“And you based that on what?”
He shrugged and leaned over the back of the truck, as if he planned to settle in and talk for a while.
“I didn’t see anyone else’s tire ruts down here when we turned off the highway, so I thought it’d be drier than this.”
Guys leaning over truck beds is the perfect conversation pit. I’ve always thought that Chip and Joanna Gains should design just such a unique feature in someone’s country yard, not far from a fire pit.
Sounds like perfection to me.
I mirrored his position on the other side of the pickup.
“Then that meant people had better sense than we do, if they already figured it was too muddy to drive down there and shoot geese.” The bed contained a shovel, a hoe, two shotguns, game vests, and boxes of shotgun shells.
“We’re gonna have to dig out.”
“My foot hurts. You’ll need to do it.”
“You didn’t say anything about it hurting when we loaded up to come down here.” I frowned, thinking.
“Just trying not to show how bad it was…is.”
“You don’t even limp.”
“Did so. You just didn’t notice, because you weren’t paying attention.”
I shoved the shovel’s blade in front of the tire, wondering how ground driven over so many times could open up and stick Dad’s truck like quicksand. Canada geese honked their way overhead and Cousin grabbed his shotgun.
When they appeared over the treetops, he threw three loads of BBs into the air. One of the birds folded up its wings and fell, landing way out in the pasture to our left. Excited, he stuffed fresh shells into his magazine and headed out to pick up his bird.
I stopped digging to watch him walk without limping. Seeing him pick up the goose, I went back to work until he returned.
“Let me see that bird.”
“He’s a good one, ain’t he?” He held it out.
I traded my shovel for the bird.
“Yep. You dig out the other tire. Your foot’s better.”
Surprised, he looked down at his muddy boots.
“It’s a miracle.”
“Dig.”
I sat on the tailgate.
“I wish we weren’t so far from the house. I could walk out of here and come back with the tractor.”
“Why don’t you dig this tire and I’ll go get it.”
“Your foot’s probably not completely healed. And I remember the time a few years ago when we were kids and building that garden gate and you went to the house for some nails and didn’t come back. When I got there, you’d eaten a sandwich and were sound asleep.”
“It was a long way to the house.”
“About a hundred and fifty yards. I had to finish that gate by myself.”
“So what’s your point?”
“I don’t have one.” I figured the two long trenches would be enough to get us out. I climbed behind the wheel and remembering what the Old Man taught me, shifted back and forth as fast as possible, rocking the truck in order to get us out. I succeeded…
…in burying the tires even more.
I got out and studied our worsened situation.
“Well, that didn’t work.”
Before Cousin could complain about my inferior driving skills, a pickup turned off the highway and pulled up behind us. The Old Man and Uncle got out, grinning.
“I told you they’d be stuck here.” Uncle walked around, studying our predicament.
“They’re not stuck. This truck’s buried.” The Old Man shifted his chew from one cheek to the other. “Why didn’t you stop when you felt the tires slip?”
“Uh. If we had four-wheel-drive, I coulda got out and locked the hubs and drove on through.”
The Old Man studied the road ahead while Uncle turned his pickup around.
“Four-wheel-drive just gets stuck farther out and deeper.”
He dug a chain from the bed. They hooked it to the hitch on both trucks and pulled us out. The moment we were free, another V of geese came over and the Old Man and Uncle grabbed our shotguns before we could get to them and opened up. It looked like the sky was falling as four birds thumped down a short distance away.
The Old Man waved.
“Y’all get ’em for us, since we pulled you out. Consider that payment.”
Cousin and I walked out into the muddy field as another bunch came over and they shot again. He and I took a knee so as not to scare the incoming geese.
He looked down at his jeans soaking up mud and water from the wet ground.
“How’d our hunt turn out this way?”
Another goose crashed not far away like a B-17 auguring in.
“I believe the Old Man would say it’s because they’re older and wiser.”
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
