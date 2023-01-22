Delbert P. Axelrod came through the glass door of Doreen’s 24 HR Eat Gas Now Cafe with a handful of typed pages.
“Hey guys! I’m gonna be a writer!”
The Hunting Club Membership was gathered in the large round corner table, trying to decide on when to go goose hunting. It was an ongoing discussion, because we loved shooting snows, but haven’t been in years.
We’d achieved the age in which we still wanted to hunt, but sometimes the planning stage was more fun.
Wrong Willie sighed.
“Last year you were going to be a fishing guide on Lake Texoma and took a group out that didn’t catch anything but a cold.”
“Hey, it wasn’t my fault the fish weren’t biting, and I thought I was over that head cold. I didn’t mean to give it to anybody. Anyway, I was down on the Guadalupe last weekend and saw something I thought I could make into an issue.”
I held up a hand.
“Wait a minute. If you’re thinking you want to write for some publication, you don’t go in with the idea to create a story. You have to report it.”
“I did.” He brandished the papers at me like a witch doctor shaking a rattle at a possessed person. “I just put this up on my blog this morning.”
Woodrow frowned.
“I didn’t know you had a blog.”
“I do now. Just started it today.”
I reached out a hand.
“Here, let me read what you have.”
Delbert pulled the pages back.
“No. I need to read it out loud so you can get the full effect.”
“But people reading your blog won’t get it the same way.” Jerry Wayne waved a hand.
“It’s an audio blog. I recorded myself reading it.”
“Fine then.” I hooked a finger through my coffee cup and leaned back. “Read away, Hunter Thompson.”
“Who?”
“Never mind. Just read it.”
Standing over our table, Delbert cleared his throat.
“Dateline, Fredericksburg, Texas.”
I held up a hand.
“I thought you said you were on the Guadalupe.”
He ignored my correction.
“Dub and Tamika Rupe confessed to feeding fish bait to their toddler son during a live interview with this reporter who learned the Dupes were less than ethical anglers.”
I started to make a statement.
“You’re gonna get sued…”
He cut me off.
“The Rupes were waiting for the stocking truck to arrive when this reporter noticed their son, Arnold, was regularly reaching into what was obviously a bait can. It became apparent that they were feeding the child to keep him quiet so as not to scare the fish.”
“What kind of bait was it?” Jerry Wayne asked.
Ignoring him, Delbert continued.
“Interested in the events unfolding before me, I initiated a discussion about trout fishing and then quickly changed the topic in a classic ‘bait and switch’ tactic, and learned of the parents’ disregard for their child.
“The couple shocked me after readily admitting they often fed the toddler fish bait. ‘Why sure,’ Dub Rupe said. ‘The little son-of-a-gun eats everything he can get in his mouth. He did it on the last fishing trip, too. I wasn’t too thrilled that he ate all the bait, because the fish started biting and all of a sudden we didn’t have anything to catch them with but a few soggy mushrooms he’d been sucking on and spit out.’”
Delbert looked up.
“The mom admitted the kid even ate a dead frog once when they weren’t looking and it didn’t hurt him none. Just gave him a little gas.”
Woodrow and I exchanged puzzled looks. He waved a hand to get Delbert’s attention.
“What kind of bait was it?”
“Whole kernel corn. Trout love it.”
I shook my head.
“No. This isn’t a story, you’re just making veiled allegations that aren’t real.”
“When I called a doctor and asked him if it was safe for a kid to eat fish bait, he was concerned. He said he didn’t care how hungry a kid might be, they shouldn’t eat bait.”
Woodrow leaned forward and laced his fingers.
“Were you specific when you talked to the doctor?”
“Well, I didn’t want to lead him in any way.”
“Stop it,” I said. “You’re gonna get in trouble. Delete your blog before it’s too late.”
“No. Listen.” He continued to read. “Local game wardens looked into the incident and consulted college professors with bad hair, asking the question, if food products can be used as bait, is it all right for humans to consume the same thing fish eat.”
“No!” I felt my eyes rolling back in my head. “There are so many things wrong with this I don’t know where to start.”
He defended himself by reading even more.
“Parks and Wildlife officials argue that if corn and marshmallows are purchased as trout bait, it should be illegal for humans to consume the products as nourishment.”
“No one ever said that.” Wrong Willie rested his head in both hands. “This is a lawsuit waiting to happen.”
“Then it’ll get about a million views!” Delbert argued. “I’ll be famous and people will start calling me an influencer.”
The guys looked at me for support and I shrugged.
“You know, if people use shrimp down on the coast for fish bait, and then cook up what’s left, they can be accused of doing the same thing.”
Wrong Willie looked aghast.
“You’re encouraging him?”
“My new philosophy this year is, if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em.” I waved Doreen over. “Hey, is there any corn and shrimp on the menu today?”
She frowned and popped her gum.
“Have you ever seen it in here?”
“No, but if you decided to start serving it, add some whitefish, and crawdad tails and call it Fish Bait Soup.”
Delbert plucked a notepad from his pocket.
“That gives me another idea to write about. I might decide to be a culinary reporter.”
“Go for it,” I said, and held my empty cup for Doreen to fill.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
