Doc once told me that after you hit age 50, something different hurts every morning. I brought it up to the Hunting Club membership the other day as we were gathered around the large corner booth in Doreen’s 24 HR Eat Gas Now Café, wishing for morencoffee and a break in the heat.
Willie held up one foot.
“I might have gout.”
“I hooked a finger through the handle of my empty mug out of habit. “What makes you say that?”
“My foot hurts.”
So does mine.” I held up the mug, but Doreen ignored it and remained behind the counter.
“You have gout, too?”
“No, I broke something in my foot while the War Department and I were touring west Texas with the Gilstraps. Kicked the foot of the bed in Marathon and something crunched inside. I thought I was gonna pass out.”
Jerry Wayne raised an eyebrow. “Did you?”
“No, I would have said I passed out if I did, but I said I thought I might. I’d-a cried if it would have helped.”
Woodrow’s forehead creased in thought. “Didn’t you break a finger last year while you were on vacation?”
“No, I tore a ligament when I tripped over a rock and fell, but it hasn’t healed completely, yet.” I made a fist and the middle finger of my left hand tried to curl with the others, but failed. “Still hurts when I do this. The doctor says I should almost be back to normal by Christmas.
“I’d recommend against vacations in the future. They’re dangerous for you, and so is that gesture, so don’t do it again, or you’ll make someone mad, or at least get arrested for indecency.”
I ignored him.
“But something weird has happened. The fingers on each side of the one I injured are stiff, too. I think it’s sympathy stiffness.”
“You made that up.” Willie flexed his own fingers to see if they still worked.
Doreen glared at him.
“Don’t you do that at me big boy.”
“I wasn’t. Those were finger flexes.”
“Why?”
“Because Rev hurt his.”
“That doesn’t make any more sense than his sympathy stiffness, and no more of those jokes!”
It worried me that she could hear so well and I wondered how long she’d been listening in. I flexed them again.
“Well, maybe the description is weird, but these fingers didn’t get hurt when I fell. I think it’s residual inflammation.”
“Take an anti-inflammatory.” Willie always has been bad about speaking the obvious.
“I do, and I think it’s helping my knees more than anything else.”
“What’s wrong with them?”
“They pop every morning like firecrackers. The War Department says she can’t sleep past seven, what with all the snapping and cracking going on. Says the first time she heard it she thought I was making popcorn for breakfast.”
Woodrow drew a long, deep breath.
“Well, my back aches most mornings, but the foot I hurt a few years ago is fine, as long as I wear boots. If I run around in Crocs too long, I’ll hurt for a week.”
“Those are ugly shoes anyway, so don’t wear ‘em.” Doreen’s voice came across the café.
“You’re making my head hurt now.”
“Is your coffee pot broken?” I held up my mug as a visual aid.
“No why?”
“Do we look like camels?” I needed coffee!
“Well, Jerry Wayne has that hump.”
The membership howled at her comment.
She sat on a tall stool behind the counter.
“It’s perking, so keep your shirts on.”
Woodrow held up his elbow in an awkward manner.
“Look at this.”
We peered at his right joint. Willie reached out and poked at a spot.
“What’s that?”
“Sitting here with my elbows on the table, I’ve rubbed a blister. Skin’s getting thin with old age.”
“That’s nasty.” Doreen shuddered. “You need a Band-Aid on it.”
“Then I’d look like those old people you see walking around with bandages all over them.”
“You’re 73.” I pointed out. “Some might call you old.”
“I won’t be old until I start getting those dark spots on my skin.”
“Then you can just wear long sleeve shirts.”
My mug still empty, I glanced out the window as a boat passed in the back of a pickup.
“Are we ever going fishing again?”
“Can’t.” Jerry Wayne sighed. “I’ve been taking antibiotics and the doc says I shouldn’t be in the sun.”
“For how long?”
“Another week.”
“That’ll be when we get more coffee.”
Doreen limped around to the table with a fresh pot.
“Shut up. Y’all take your pills today? I don’t want to hear about stomach acid again like yesterday.”
We nodded like good kids in art class and she filled our mugs. I finally had to ask.
“Why’re you limping?”
She held up a foot and we were back where we started.
“Ingrown toenail.”
Woodrow leaned over to look.
“That looks like a claw.”
The sun beat down us in the hot parking lot as we cursed Woodrow for his comment and hurried to the shade of a large oak lest Jerry Wayne turn lobster red and burst into flame.
“We’re out here because of age related pain.” Woodrow wiped sweat from his forehead.
“We’re out here because you can’t keep your mouth closed.”
He sighed.
“That’s age related, too.”
