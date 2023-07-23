‘I don’t know if it’s possible, but I swear there are heat waves above the surface of the lake out there.”
Propped on one of the four double beds in our cheap motel room, I looked out the window.
“That’s not the lake. It’s a mirage.”
Somehow hanging in the window, an old refrigerated air conditioner rattled and wheezed, blowing mildewy cool air into the room.
Wrong Willie frowned from where he and Doc were playing dominoes on the obligatory little round table beneath a swag lamp hanging from the ceiling.
“Well, it looks like a lake.”
It was back in the summer of 1980, and the much younger Hunting Club members with me who hadn’t yet found a single gray hair on our heads were trying to stay cool during the heat of the day. We’d endured weeks of temperatures a hundred of above, and finally decided to heck with it.
Let’s go fishing!
Except the outboard on Wrong Willie’s bass boat wouldn’t start. We’d been outside all morning, doing everything but give it mouth to mouth, and the stubborn machine wouldn’t even think about firing.
“Maybe bad gas,” Delbert P. Axelrod had suggested while we frowned at the recalcitrant machine and gave the tank a sniff. “Smells good.”
“You can’t tell if gas is good by the smell.”
“Maybe you’re right. Is it the taste?”
My little two-man pontoon boat was in the back of my truck, but the old Johnson Sea Horse engine the Old Man and I’d rebuilt also refused to start as well, leaving us stranded.
I looked out at the gray 10-horse outboard and sighed.
“We should have brought the Old Man. He’d have those engines running in no time.”
Doc pointed at the phone beside the bed.
“Call him.”
“He won’t drive all this way to work in this heat.” I shook my head. “He tried to talk us out of coming here in the first place. Said the only people with any smarts who wanted to fish are heading for Colorado.”
Jerry Wayne examined a hole in the toe of his sock.
“We should have gone trout fishing, then.”
Willie shook his head.
“Nope. Jan would have a conniption fit if I went to the high country without her. She said one of these days we’ll have kids, and until then, she and I were gonna do some traveling together if the idea of Colorado came up.”
“She’s not here, is she?”
“She don’t like to fish.”
“So why are we talking about her and the high country then.”
“Well, because she’d go, but while I fished, she’d shop.”
“This is making my head hurt.” I got up and pulled the power button on the TV resting on a scarred chest of drawers. It took a moment for the tube to warm up, and then Merv Griffin came on, talking with Moms Mabley, Jack Douglas and his wife Reiko, and Charles Nelson Riley, all in glorious black and white.
I squinted at the snowy picture.
“I wish we were on the cable here.”
Doc played a domino and made a nickel.
“We didn’t come all this way to watch TV.”
“Yeah, but we’re a doing it.”
Woodrow squinted at the screen.
“Is that John Glenn?”
“No, I think it’s Doris Day.”
“Looks like him,” Jerry Wayne. “Maybe it’s because I’m hungry. Do we have any more baloney left?”
“You ate it all for breakfast this morning.” Wrong Willie waved a hand in the air. “And I wish you’d spend more time outside.”
“It’s better than chili.” Jerry Wayne looked outside. “I think the trees are melting.”
“The leaves are just drooping. They’ll just say the heck with it in a day or two and fall off.” Woodrow pulled at his brown mustache. “We could just pack up and go home.”
Looks of horror rushed across their faces. Doc swallowed.
“Why would we do that? If we did, the girls would want us to shower and go out somewhere.”
“Well, there’s that restaurant called Baby Doe’s Matchless Mine in Dallas. I hear they have Cheeze Whiz soup.”
We stared at him as if the long hair over his collar had just fallen out.
Jerry Wayne frowned.
“Why would we want to eat that?”
“It’s made with Coors beer.”
Ahhhh. Everyone nodded.
Delbert P. Axelrod rose and opened his Samsonite suitcase. He disappeared into the bathroom and came out wearing a Speedo.
“That pool out there looks good. If we can’t fish, I’m going swimming.”
Doc shivered.
“The water’s darker than the lake. I think I saw something surface when we pulled in.”
“I’m going in anyway.” Wearing a pair of thong sandals, Delbert stepped out and rushed across the hot concrete before his cheap footwear melted. He ran to the edge of the pool and jumped in feet first. Water splashed and came up only to his ankles.
We gathered at the window to watch. When nothing came up to drag him down, Wrong Willie changed into a pair of cutoff jeans and pulled on his pair of dirty white Samoa sneakers. He opened the cooler beside the door, took out a Pabst Blue Ribbon beer and a package of American cheese slices, and plopped them on a paper plate.
Intrigued, Doc slipped both hands into his gray coaching shorts.
“What’re you gonna do now?”
“Instead of cutting this trip short and going home to take the girls out, I’m gonna let this cheese melt in the heat, pour on a little Pabst, and eat cheese soup and watch Delbert figure out how to get back without blistering his feet after Rev hide’s those ugly thong shoes he loves so much.”
It was an excellent idea, that hot July day back during the most famous heat wave in Texas history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.