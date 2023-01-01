It’s that time of the year when we look back on the previous twelve months, but the other day I ran across a letter I wrote to my parents way back in June, 1965. Partially in pencil, and finishing up with ink, I wrote in experimental cursive, outlining a visit to my grandparent’s Lamar County farm.
Reading that little note penned when I was eleven reminded me of another letter I sent to Mom and Dad a couple of years later, in 1967. I was deep into my historical roots as a Texan, sparked by a weekend visiting the Alamo.
Being a literal kid, I insisted on using San Antonio’s original name, San Fernando de Bexar. At some point I also referred to it as San Antonio, de Bexar, likely to cover all bases. Accuracy is important when you’re a kid, unless of course you’re trying to talk your way out of trouble and relate the facts of a particular event as you see fit.
Anyway, after digging through piles of old letters and documents, I’m afraid that one from ’67 is gone, and along with it, an exciting, descriptive list of events that led me into a chicken house and the discovery that I was covered with mites.
I’ll continue to dig around in an effort to find that particular document, even though I pause from time to time with phantom itches requiring me to sit on the floor and scratch with one hind leg like a dog. I might find the letter someday, and we’ll all find ourselves reminded of those past days of kiddom.
But I have this 57-year-old letter in hand, and if you’ve ever wondered how an author is born, I present this evidence with all the original spelling and punctuation:
“Dear Mother,
When you left I felt homesick but now I am allright. I am having lots of fun. I haven’t forgot to take my asprins or my baths. I have minded ma-ma Ester and daddy Joe. We are all O.k.”
(Riveting, isn’t it? I must have felt that pencil lent a sense of authenticity, or maybe tension. Now we switch to ink)
“I have killed 6 birds. Roger” (who I refer to as Cousin in these columns) “came down yes-terday. I have been watering, feeding and getting in the eggs. We went down Rogers Sunday night. Roger and I played checkers and I beat hm 2 out of 3.” (I’m sure I cheated.) “Tell daddy that we will wait till fall to get our cowboy suit.”
We pause here for explanation. For some reason, I really wanted a Nudie suit made famous by the tailor to country music stars, Nudie Cohen. Think early George Jones, Porter Wagoner or Little Jimmy Dickens. I likely figured such shiny clothing would help launch my music career, since I was taking guitar lessons and had nailed “Down in the Valley.” Now, here in the Third Act, drama sets in.
“My eye began to hurt yesterday morning. I put a rag on it and it is better.
My tooth has not come through yet. Uncle Cloyce has been painting. I have to go now see you soon.
Reavis
P.S. I love you all.”
Now, on the back, my maternal grandmother decided to save paper and a stamp, so she wrote a quick note to mom, and I still marvel at the subject matter.
“All ok. Billie just brought the mail and stamps.
Billie is waiting while I write.
Uncle H. just got back with us he wanted me to go see if his garden was ready it is, I am going and get his beets and beans this evening if it don’t rain.
Will rite again
Mama and all”
I can’t fathom why she had my aunt wait while she wrote those few empty lines.
I was thinking of all the letters that traveled back and forth between Dallas and Chicota, Texas, and most were filled with almost exactly the same information. For 5 cents, we kept up with beets, beans, mites, birds in the bag and a child’s brief loneliness until his cousin made him forget.
In my opinion, we all need to get back to such simplicity. Cell phones, social media and all the technology that has swarmed us in the last twenty years has caused irreparable damage to families.
During my archaeological efforts, I found one last letter written to me in 1995, by my Aunt Nonzalee. She and two sisters went deer hunting together and sent this note, along with half a dozen great photos of those three old gals cleaning their own deer.
“We killed two 4 pt, one 7 point, one eight pt one 11 pt and one doe. The 7 pt was the first one that was killed and we forgot to take a picture of it and I didn’t see much use of taking a picture of the doe.
I was keeping the heads but my neighbors dogs got them. He told me he had two of them and would bring them to me but so far he hasn’t.”
That brief paragraph is going to keep me up for a few nights.
“We have several pictures of the 11pt. Anyway we took pictures of us skinning them and all because so many people don’t believe we dress them out. But we have two because we are the only ones here. Anyway, we did pretty good for three old ladies ages 65-68 and 70. Come see me when you can, love Sis.”
The aforementioned technology would strip the glory from that old letter that has yellowed in age, but bears Aunt Sis’ handwriting. It’s something we’re losing, and I hope my kids and grandkids value these handwritten documents, and the photos in hand and not on a phone.
It’s my hope that y’all had a great holiday season, and that 2023 will be good to us all. Thanks so much, valued readers, who have followed these columns through the years.
Happy New Year!
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.