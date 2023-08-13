My first newspaper column appeared in The Paris News way back on August 14, 1988. For those like me who’re mathematically challenged, that was exactly 35 years ago.
Since then, I’ve produced over 2,000 newspaper columns and magazine articles (some of ‘em pretty good and even won some awards). I’ve also written 15 novels, with four more already finished and in the queue for the next two years. I have three others that haven’t yet been sold, but they’ll be out there at some point.
I’d been trying to get published for years, beginning in 1964 with submissions to Readers Digest, True Action, Outdoor Adventure, and Playboy. Yep, by the time I was about fourteen or fifteen, I had an ongoing correspondence with that magazine which offered $2,000 an article. I’d send them submissions through the regular mail, and they’d send them back with rejection notices.
They never published a word, but one editor made a note on one submission. “You need to learn how to type, kid.”
So I did, and those rejections continued through the years. I started and stopped a dozen novels, and just the other day I found the first seventy-five pages of a typewriter written manuscript called Independence.
It’s a good thing I didn’t waste any more time on that particular project, It died after the first page. Wait, I think I put it to sleep after the title.
I got my start in 1988 when I endured the world’s most boring meeting and saw a co-worker beside me scribbling hard and fast on a yellow legal pad. She couldn’t have been taking notes, because the subject matter had nothing to do with our department.
“Mary Ellen, what’re you writing?”
“A newspaper column for the Dallas Morning News.”
They’d turned me down several times, so I was impressed. “Congratulations! When did they pick you up?”
“They haven’t, but after reading all the crap they publish, it can’t be that hard to be a columnist.”
“It doesn’t work that way!” My head almost exploded. The speaker at the podium frowned in my direction, wondering if I’d been overcome by his information, or insects. “I know, because I’ve been trying for years. It’s hard!”
“No it isn’t. Sounds like you’re not any good at writing. I bet you a hundred dollars that I get published first.”
We shook, and I scribbled out my first column that day and sent it to The Paris News. It was published the next week, and because of her offhand comments, I was a columnist.
She still owes me that hundred bucks.
In the course of all these years, I’ve made some folks grin, laugh, and weep. Some got mad about tongue-in-cheek stories. One old sorehead scolded me in print after reading how much I like to hunt and fish.
“Fish have feelings too, you know.”
At one time these columns were self-syndicated throughout Texas and Oklahoma, and King Features Syndicate reached out saying they liked my work and wanted to make me “the Dave Barry of the outdoors.” That all fell through when the internet killed a significant number of newspapers. What was worse, at that time my column appeared in over fifty papers and they had to drop these columns.
Rolling with the punches, I moved to magazines, writing both humor and what we call hook and bullet, or “how-to,” columns. The humor was fun, the how-to became work, and I wanted to make stuff up. Funny, the Old Man wore me out for not telling the truth when I was a kid, but now I write fiction and people pay me for it.
Just so y’all know, the Hunting Club members are all real, and all the stories contain a grain of truth that might sometimes be hard to find. The same goes for my Red River novels. I told my daughters to read between the lines and they’ll find a lot of my own experiences in there, but it’s difficult to separate the grain from the chaff.
Because of my mystery and thriller novels, I’ve been called a left-wing Obama groupie and only a week later, a right-wing gun-toting nut.
I guess that about covers all the bases, and I fall in there somewhere.
I’ve been honored with great reviews and blurbs from prestigious organizations, and from authors who are now friends. These columns were a springboard, allowing me to polish my craft. Because of them, I’ve won a number of writing awards, including two Spur Awards from the Western Writers of America, as well as Will Rogers Medallions.
I’m honored to display those awards that also grace the shelves of such authors as Larry McMurtry, Craig Johnson, Tony Hillerman and Louis L’Amour.
Individual reviewers have compared my work with Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird,” while one called me a second-rate writer, and another reviewer gave me one star and wrote, “This book was not what I expected.”
I understand. Neither was that review.
This has been a fun job, and I intend to keep writing until it is no longer enjoyable, but right now the Hunting Club is planning hunting and fishing trips that you’ll no doubt read about, if we emerge intact.
So thanks to all y’all for your support, and I look forward to providing enjoyment in the years to come.
By the way, Doreen’s Café exists, but I promised never to tell exactly where it is.
