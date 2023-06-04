‘There’s a huge water moccasin down at the slough.” Cousin stood on my grandparents’ porch with a light in his eyes. “Let’s go down and tease it.”
At twelve years of age, teasing a snake isn’t a common dream.
“Why would we want to do that?”
“Because when they get mad, they stink.”
I had to mull that one over.
“Stink like what?”
“A mad cottonmouth.”
I spoke slowly, so he could understand the gravity of what he was suggesting.
“If we go down to the slough and make a poisonous snake mad, it will want to bite us. They’re poison. We’ll curl up like dead cockroaches and turn green.”
“Water moccasins always want to bite something. It’s what makes them what they are.”
It was likely the first philosophical discussion I’d ever been drawn into, and I wasn’t sure what to say.
“Serpents are evil.”
“Not all snakes. I caught a ribbon snake the other day and you know that blue racer up at the barn just likes to chase us.”
It was a regular occurrence for us to find that familiar four-plus foot snake and rile him up so that he’d chase us down to the gate. We always knew it wasn’t dangerous and likely enjoyed the exercise, but by the time we reached the metal gate, we’d be in the grips of the Hysterical Giggles and shook for half an hour, coming down off an adrenaline high.
I glanced through the screen door covered with flies and considered the safety of the kitchen therein. We could go in there and eat teacakes and drink Dr Peppers because it was almost two-o’clock and back in the sixties in our minds it was allowable to drink them at ten, two, and four when we were out of school.
I picked up my air gun and shook it to make sure there were about a thousand BBs all loaded up, because teasing cottonmouth moccasins would require lots of ammo.
“Don’t tell Gramma where we’re going.”
Her voice immediately came through the screen packed with flies desperate to get in.
“Where’d you say you two were going?”
Cousin answered for us
“Down to the slough.”
“Okay, y’all watch for snakes.”
I felt my eyebrows reach my hairline. That was it? Watch for snakes? Surrounded by a fence of bull nettles, the slough was our version of a swamp, filled with mosquitoes, ticks, snakes of all shapes, sizes and lethality, quicksand (we believed) and dark water.
Alligators could come roaring out of there, and all she could say, other than we had permission to go, was to watch for the very thing we were looking for.
Sweating and sticky in the high humidity, we finally reached the edge of the slough. The going was slow through a wide thicket of bull nettles, and we had to watch our step, as well as watch for those snakes our grandmother warned us about.
It was the dark water that was most frightening to me.
Cousin’s head almost swiveled off his shoulders and he paused.
“Maybe this isn’t a good idea. Let’s go back and get a Coke.”
“Nope, I have my mind set on shooting snakes.”
He followed me into the damp shadows and the ground became moist and springy under our high-top U.S. Keds. The closer we drew to the almost stagnant water, the deeper the mud became. Downed limbs and gray, rotting sticks impeded our travel until we found a game trail leading through decades of debris.
A long, skinny water snake cut through the mud and S-curved across the scummy water. Cousin sent a volley of BBs after it, but not one came close.
“How’re you gonna hit a cottonmouth if you can’t hit a four-foot-long water snake?”
“Moccasins are fatter, especially when they coil up.”
I had to stop and think about that one.
“So he’s gonna get mad and coil up, you think.”
“Of course. Haven’t you seen those rubber snakes at the five and dime? All rolled up like a water hose. A snake can’t bite all stretched out, so we wait until we have a big mess of loops and then shoot him.”
“Then we can smell his stink.”
“That’s right!” Cousin was excited again. “And man, it’s something else.”
“Have you ever smelled one?”
“Well, no, but I’ve heard about it and I can’t wait to see for myself.”
I paused.
“What’s that?”
Cousin’s eyes widened in the gloom.
“What’s what?”
“Hissing. It’s close!”
Out of nowhere, a fat cottonmouth slithered across the puddled water and leaf-covered mud. It was the size of an innertube, and I figured it was about ten feet long.
“Cottonmouth!” Forgetting the air rifle in his hand, Cousin levitated three feet, dug with his feet for traction in the air, and finally came down to throw a spray of mud behind him as he sprinted into the sunshine and through the knee-high bull nettle.
With no reason to appear brave, I was right behind him and minutes later we were on the porch with our grandmother who shook her head and ministered to the welts rising on our legs.
“I told y’all to watch for snakes down there.”
I fought down the Hysterical Giggles.
“We did, and saw one, too.”
