It was an hour before sunrise a couple of years ago and the Hunting Club membership was on all three sides of a truck bed, leaning over the back and talking about the dove hunt that would begin in an hour or so.
If our late guide ever showed up.
The beds of trucks are a modern version of a cave man’s fire pit, where they once cooked steaks hacked from the hindquarters of mammoths and kept a wary eye out for whatever was slinking up in the darkness to eat them.
We weren’t gathered around the fire, though, but a couple of coolers that would provide refreshments in the coming hours. Wrong Willie had just added a bag of ice to each one.
“I remember when ice was 69 cents. 99 cents at a high-falutin’ store. Now it costs more than lunch.”
Doc sipped a cup of coffee we’d wrung from a surly woman at the local McDonald’s behind us.
“I don’t believe she liked for us to be here so early.”
“What makes you say that?” I asked. “The way she frowned at us when we knocked on the locked door fifteen minutes after the place was supposed to be open, or her snappish comments to the line of trucks wrapping around the drive through?”
Constable Rick blew over the surface of his coffee to cool it down below boiling.
“She’s worse than Doreen ever was.”
“That’s saying something.” Jerry Wayne unwrapped a breakfast sandwich and gave it the Hairy Eyeball. “Hey, this isn’t what I ordered. It has cheese on it and the thing looks like someone drove over it with a Mack truck.”
Woodrow turned to look at a large poster in the restaurant’s window and jerked a thumb in that direction.
“It doesn’t look anything like that picture, either. What is it?”
Jerry Wayne’s voice went soft in wonder.
“I don’t know.”
The server had apparently also been late that morning, because we had to wait inside for the coffee to brew. Our conversation must have annoyed her, because she kept throwing Doreen-like glares at us after we’d ordered.
I was probably talking too loud, because I was jonesing for real coffee. The thin sludge we brewed in our motel room’s cheap coffeemaker looked like river water, and tasted worse.
“I wonder what they put in those little round motel pods instead of coffee. This sure tastes better.”
“Old grounds.” Woodrow suggested. “I’ve always wondered what these expensive coffee houses do with their used coffee grounds. I bet they sell them to someplace in China and they dry them out, repackage them and sell them back to us with names like Norm’s Mountain Roast, or Bright Morning Sludge.”
My eyes widened at the thought.
“You know, that room coffee looks exactly like what happens when we accidentally re-use one of those Keurig coffee cups.”
“How do you know?”
“Because our youngest grandcritter, Telly, made a cup the other day and brought it to me. I kinda had to drink it because he was so pleased with himself, but it was terrible.”
“How old is he?”
“Nearly three.”
“And he’s brewing coffee?
“He’s trying. I was thinking the other day that when they stay overnight with us and get up at the crack of dawn, he’ll soon be able to bring me a cup of real, fresh coffee in bed.”
Headlights caught our attention, but it wasn’t the guide we were waiting on.
Doc took another sip.
“I hope Beeson don’t take us back to that field beside all those wind turbines. I spent all morning last year listening to Rev bellyache about how much they cost, how loud they were, how they don’t work when the wind’s not blowing sixty miles an hour, and that they still use oil…how many gallons?”
I adjusted the lid on my to-go cup, for I hate to drink from the seam.
“65 to 80 gallons per turbine. And you know what else…”
Willie broke in. “Look, you don’t have to complain right now. I know good and well that we’re gonna get to a field and you’ll wander around while we find a place to set up, and then you’ll pattern the birds and decide that more are coming toward where I’m sitting, and then you’ll come crowd in with me and I’ll have to hear the whole thing again all over again. Save it.”
“You’re mean.” I tilted my cap back. It was one of those damp late summer mornings when the damp air smelled of wet dirt, though it hadn’t rained in weeks, and the moisture would soon evaporate and we’ll swelter in the sun during the evening hunt.
Right then, it was pleasant and almost cool.
It seemed like one of those mornings that no one should get in a hurry. We simply hung over the truck bed like wet towels and enjoyed the conversation and company, anticipating shooting and whatever the upcoming hunting season might bring to guys who’d been hunting together for over 40 years.
We didn’t know it would be Doc’s last hunt with us, and like losing your last older relative, with his passing, the Hunting Club would be forever changed.
Headlights swept over us and Beeson rolled down his window.
“What’d you guys do to make that lady in there mad?”
“We ordered,” Woodrow said.
“Only you guys can irritate people by simply giving them business. You ready to shoot some birds?”
It was light enough to see Doc’s big gap-tooth grin.
“We’ve been ready.”
“Then let’s go.”
And we shot birds ’till the world without wind turbines looked level.
