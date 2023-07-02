At this writing, I’m in the Holland Hotel in Alpine, and it’s gonna be a white-hot day again. This high-altitude town is supposed to be the state’s cool spot in the summer, but right now it ain’t.
Welcome to Texas in the summer.
We’re here with John and Joy Gilstrap. He’s my running buddy who is also a thriller writer. It’s because of them we’re here. I warned them it’d be hot when we made these plans several months ago.
I said the words, “It’ll be hot.” They came right out of my mouth.
“We want to see Big Bend,” John responded from his home in West Virginia, where there was snow on the ground.
“It’ll be hotter’n Hell’s foyer in the park.”
“We’re not afraid of the heat. Let’s do it.”
Though they were game, they wilted in Lajitas yesterday, where the “feels like” temperature reached 133.
Even by Texas standards, that’s hot, and it reminded me of when I was a kid in Lamar County during the summertime. It was hot then, too, but we didn’t know it, because air conditioning was a thing of the future.
This morning I cracked the window in our hotel room and sipped coffee as heat flooded in, bringing recollections of simple summers with my grandparents.
Back then we slept with the windows open to catch any breeze through the rusty screens, after staying up until dark under the mimosa tree where we sought shade until the skeeters ran us in.
Mornings were usually cool, and in my memory, a mockingbird woke me each time, though it might have been a cow lowing in the pasture, or field larks calling from just across the bobwire fence, or the rattle of some car or truck passing with a hiss on the highway below the house.
It was the slap of the screen door that woke me as my grandmother, Miss Esther, came in from the garden with buckets of vegetables. I laid there under just the sheet for a long time in the total relaxation that only a kid can experience. There was a stack of library books on a little table beside the bed and I chose The Year of the Jeep.
Can’t tell you why I remember that one.
Other books waited in the hallway just outside the door on a little bookshelf the Old Man made in a woodworking class he took after the second world war. Propped on feather pillows that were old when the Great Depression hit, I read as the room grew warm.
I crawled out of bed, pulled on jeans, a tee shirt, and my high-top U.S. Keds. I didn’t know it back then, but those were the perfect tenny shoes to wear in our pastures and woods, because the tops kept out pebbles and grass seeds.
The kitchen smelled of onions, fried foods, coffee and whatever fruit or vegetables were ripening on the counter under the north window.
Every door and window in the little frame house was open, and it was still pleasant. A cold biscuit, bacon and raw onions was fuel enough. I know the onions might have been a strange addition, but there was no hope of kissing any girls that day when I was eleven or so.
Green beans were already cooking on the stove, and a galvanized bucket of purple hull peas waited on the table for some attention. Picking up my Daisy air gun, I pushed through the screen that was covered with flies.
Miss Esther was sitting on the edge of the porch with her bare feet in the soft grass that was still wet from dew. She stopped cutting the tops off big white onions with a razor-sharp Old Hickory knife.
“I wondered if you were gonna get up today.”
“See any rabbits this morning?”
“Nope. There was a covey of quail, though. Watch out when you go up there.” She knew me. “I saw a snake a couple of rows over from the cabbages.”
Leaving her to trim the rest of what she’d gathered, I stuffed the rest of my breakfast into one cheek and wandered around behind the smokehouse, looking for targets of opportunity.
Nothing.
The sun fierce on my head and shoulders, I pushed through the gate, past the burn barrel, and up to the garden. The snake was gone.
As the temperature rose, I wandered over to the chicken house, the hay barn, the corn crib, and then down to the pool. It was a zero-target day, so I wasted a few BBs on some dirt daubers (we pronounced, dobbers) gathering mud at the edges of the pool that was quickly shrinking in the heat.
Miss Esther was hanging clothes on the line when I wandered back inside. It was already hot, so I turned on the water cooler hanging from the living room window and settled down to read some more.
We had dinner when my granddaddy came in on the tractor.
In the heat of the day, he took a nap on the floor in front of the water cooler after I wet the straw with a hose. I finished my book and picked up another one, noting the pile of unread titles was shrinking like the pool.
When he left, I stripped down to my tighty whities and laid on the couch all afternoon, reading and watching “The Dating Game,” “The Newlywed Game,” “Password” and whatever else came on our one snowy channel.
As the summer heat pressed on the land, we had supper in the stifling kitchen and after the dishes were done, sat under the mimosa tree until the skeeters ran us in again and we started all over.
Those were perfect hot, summer days.
Just like these we’re sharing with the Gilstraps out here under this “heat dome.”
It’s Texas in the summertime, y’all.
