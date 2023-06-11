As I slid into the large round corner booth in Doreen’s 24 HR Eat Gas Now Café, my truck alarm went off. I’d parked it close to the window that backed the booth, and the horn blared so loud it sounded as if it were in the café with us.
The lights were so intense that Wrong Willie shaded his eyes.
“Did you have aircraft landing lights added onto that thing?”
Instead of answering, I dug into my pocket and pulled out three large key fobs. I’d been driving the War Department’s Expedition and forgot they were still in there with both fobs for my truck for some reason. One of them had mashed the alarm button.
I pushed the right picture on the device and the alarm went off. Doreen plunked down a mug of coffee.
“Well that was loud.”
“Sorry. It happens every now and then.”
“You guys should carry man bags. I see them all the time now. Then your pockets wouldn’t always be packed with junk.”
Wrong Willie, Jerry Wayne, Woodrow and Constable Rick busted out laughing.
She frowned.
“What?”
Constable Rick shook his head.
“You won’t be catching any of us with a purse, no matter what you call it.”
“If we did that, we’d have to wear skinny jeans,” Woodrow chuckled. “That’s not an option.”
A dark cloud rose over her head.
“Well, how about fanny packs? Y’all could carry them instead. Then you’d have plenty of room for keys and pocket knives and such.”
Just for fun, I plucked my phone from the back pocket of my jeans and typed in a quick search word. Images came up, and I showed it to her.
“Can you see any of us with that little pack on these waists?”
“Wearing one of those would just advertise the fact that we have a pistol in there. No thanks.” Constable Rick shook his head. “The idea is not to tell the world that we’re carrying.”
Doreen crooked the corner of her mouth, thinking.
“I bet y’all dump all your junk in your wives’ purses when you’re out. Rev, I saw you do that not too long ago when I ran into you and the War Department at that restaurant. You handed her your sunglasses to put in her purse.”
“She already carries a purse. I didn’t want to put them on the table and forget them. It was her idea anyhow, because she’s lost two sets of Maui shades that way.”
“Well, they make little shoulder bags for men. It wouldn’t hurt y’all to do that, and they’re common these days.”
“Not in the circles we travel in.” Willie shook his head. “It’ll never happen, and don’t suggest backpacks. We’re not in our twenties, and I’ve seen guys with those. It looks like they’re on a backcountry hike and pretty soon we’d be wearing our caps backwards.”
I picked up the thread.
“Where would we put them, our man purses at a booth or table? You don’t even have hat racks in here, which is why we have to put our hats on the floor, because my mama said no hats at the table.”
Doreen wouldn’t give up.
“You could put a little shoulder bag on the floor beside your feet, just like women do.”
Constable Rick drummed his fingers on the table.
“Doreen, you’ll never convince me to do any of that, and just think about the retired law enforcement officers who carry pistols. They won’t have time to go digging in a purse if a felon shows up. None of us leave the house without being heeled.”
Her right eyebrow went up.
“I think that’s a great idea. Y’all were complaining not too long ago about wearing holsters and how uncomfortable they are.”
“Not all of them.” Jerry Wayne patted the small of his wide back. “We’re too old to change.”
“It wouldn’t be much of a change. What if you were wearing pants without pockets? You’d have to come up with something.”
Hoots and howls of laughter washed across the table. Red-faced, Willie slapped the surface with the palm of his hand.
“In what world will any of us ever have on pants without pockets?”
“Well, let’s say maybe your wife buys you a pair and wants you to wear them. Wait, how about shorts? Or bathing suits. They don’t have pockets.”
“All my shorts have pockets.” Willie patted the side of his cargo shorts. “Every pair I have has several. And if I’m swimming somewhere, my keys and wallet and such will be in Jan’s beach bag.”
Doreen went into the realm of the impossible.
“What if she doesn’t bring a beach bag?”
“It’ll never happen. She doesn’t go from one room to the next without a purse or bag.”
Doreen spun on a heel and stormed back to the counter.
“I don’t know why I bother with you guys.”
“Neither do we,” Willie said. “Man bags.”
Jerry Wayne used an index finger to point under his eyes.
“These are the only man bags you’ll ever see on me.”
We lifted our mugs in a unified salute and Doreen shouted.
“Hold your horses! I’ll be there in a minute with the pot.”
At least we got her attention.
