The Hunting Club membership was gathered in the large round booth in Doreen’s 24 HR Eat Gas Now Cafe, lamenting society and today’s world. I’d just returned from a funeral and related something the pastor said about the deceased, an old friend and the War Department’s cousin who’d passed away at the wonderful age of 102.

It was a lighthearted affair, as light as one can make a funeral, and he’d talked about Mr. Bob’s sense of humor that might have originated during World War II.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.