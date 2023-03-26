The Hunting Club membership was gathered in the large round booth in Doreen’s 24 HR Eat Gas Now Cafe, lamenting society and today’s world. I’d just returned from a funeral and related something the pastor said about the deceased, an old friend and the War Department’s cousin who’d passed away at the wonderful age of 102.
It was a lighthearted affair, as light as one can make a funeral, and he’d talked about Mr. Bob’s sense of humor that might have originated during World War II.
“He was a pilot in the war, and at age 23 was flying bombers across the English Channel, over France and Germany.”
Wrong Willie nodded. He’d just celebrated his 73rd birthday
“My dad was a pilot in that war. You see those guys they call the Greatest Generation, and then take a look at some of these young people living with their parents in their thirties and crying about trigger words and mean tweets.”
“Funny you should mention trigger words.” I shook a few grains of salt into Doreen’s coffee that was stronger than usual. It didn’t need a cup. She could have just cut me a slice and brought it on a plate to eat with a fork, like Jell-O. “I talked to a writer friend the other day who had dinner with a copy editor.”
Jerry Wayne sniffed the contents of his cup and winced.
“What’s a copy editor?”
“They review what we write and make any corrections like grammar, punctuation and spelling. They also fact-check and proof everything else, but these days they’re also on the lookout for things I never think about or expect, like trigger words and anything that might offend readers.”
I paused to let that sink in.
“So my author friend got to talking with the copy editor about changes in the writing world and words or ideas the publishers didn’t want to use anymore. The word ‘stupid’ is one of them. My friend’s character used that a couple of times in the manuscript referring to a dumb move, and his protagonist called another character stupid once or twice. They wanted him to take it out, and he refused.”
Ever analytical, Woodrow leaned forward.
“Was this in a thriller?”
“It was.”
He shook his head.
“People read thrillers for action, shooting and violence. That’s what a thriller does, it thrills or excites readers. How could such a little word be a problem?”
“There are a lot of things that stir people up.” I looked across the café at Doreen who was glaring at us. “See? There’s a perfect example. We’re sitting over here talking and she’s shooting daggers at us from her eyes. We trigger that gal just by walking in, but she puts up with us.”
She saw my mouth moving and came over. “Are you talking about me?”
“Yes I am. I sense that we’re irritating you for some reason.”
“That’s because y’all haven’t bought anything but coffee in a week. Somebody needs to order eggs.”
“At today’s prices?” Woodrow shrugged. “I’d have to take out a loan, and I need someone to explain how eggs have gone sky high…but anyway, how about some toast and butter.”
“For everyone?”
We saw the look on her face and we nodded as one, looking like a convention of bobble-heads on the front dash of a ’56 Buick.
“And some jelly and lots of butter,” Jerry Wayne chimed in.
“That’ll be extra.”
“Please load us up,” Woodrow pasted what he thought was a pleasant look on his face.
I thought it looked like a grimace and gave Doreen my own smile.
“And some fresh coffee.” She went to get the pot and I returned to our conversation.
“Anyway, the publishers also asked him to remove a couple of paragraphs from his novel where his character ran over a cat. It was a pivotal part of the book and allowed the lead character to show his humanity, but they wanted it gone. Said people would be distressed to read about a dead cat, that wasn’t real, that never existed, and was only in the manuscript for one or two sentences, and nothing graphic.”
Willie waited for me to finish before asking.
“Did he take it out?”
“No, and in fact, he added in a hunting scene where the character took a deer.”
Doreen came back and refilled our cups. I waited until she left, so I wouldn’t say something that triggered her enough to get into the conversation.
“The publishers also didn’t like the deer scene. Said it might offend some readers.”
Woodrow cut his eyes at me. They sparkled with mirth.
“I have a friend who won’t read your books because dogs sometimes die.”
“I haven’t killed a real animal in any book.” I added some more grains of salt to smooth out the coffee that must have been boiling on the stove beside Doreen’s cauldron of witch’s brew lunch special that no one was ordering. “I got into a conversation at a convention about stuff like that. It was a guy who wouldn’t eat anything that had meat in or around it. He wouldn’t even eat at the same table as us when one of the guys ordered a steak. Medium rare.”
Doreen caught my eye and gave me a thumbs up. I frowned, wondering if she didn’t mind that I put salt in my coffee.
“Anyway, he’s a vegan and a vegetarian which believe it or not is two different things and is all into plant based food. I tried to explain that cows are plant based, because all they eat is grass, but he wouldn’t buy it. Then when I told him about using cow manure as fertilizer because it was nothing but grass and water, he said he wouldn’t eat anything grown in a garden or field that was fertilized.”
“We got into a whole ’nother discussion about fertilizers then, and I explained what farmers used on their fields that he was ingesting, but he insisted he only ate organic food, so I told him about a friend who uses cow fertilizer in organic farming and he almost fainted.”
I smiled, but it disappeared when Doreen came over with a plate of toast, and another containing a steak. She put the hunk of meat in front of me and rested a hand on my shoulder.
“Thanks, Rev. You’re the first in a long while in this group of misfits who ordered a steak.”
The words, “But I didn’t order a steak” came to mind, then I remembered her thumbs up and the big smile on her face when she overheard me talking about my experience with the Trigger Guy.
So as not to trigger Doreen, I ate the steak and fries and you know what, it wasn’t bad at all for breakfast.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
