One never knows what might be on display at the Caddo Museum & Cultural Center, 115 Bonham Street, located in the historical Union Station in Paris’ Heritage Park.
In addition to exhibits that document the history of the Caddo Indian in Fannin, Delta, Red River and Lamar counties, the museum features special displays from time to time.
Currently, several vintage toys are on display through February. The display, entitled “Take Me Back to Toyland,” includes several unique offerings by Paris resident Kim Maxfield along with vintage toy pewter soldiers on loan from the Sam Bell Maxey House, several vintage toy tractors and trucks and a working model train Paris-Anytown USA landscape designed and built by Paris resident Scott Hommel.
The museum is open Fridays and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or other times by special request.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
