I have never considered running a marathon. And until our time in OKC, I hadn’t thought it to be an event to experience as an onlooker. But the OKC Marathon has changed that. That weekend in OKC is my favorite.

What distinguishes OKC’s run is its purpose. The OKC bombing on April 19, 1995 was America’s worst domestic terrorism episode until 9/11. It shook the city, the state and the country. OKC remembered it in a stunning memorial that moves anyone who visits to tears But they needed to support the Memorial Museum and the marathon was born. The date is always the last Sunday in April.

Mary Walker Clark is an award-winning travel writer. Her book, “Landing in My Present,” about the premature loss of her flying father, details her trip to follow his WWII footsteps in India and China. Her stories are featured in The Paris News and may be found on her blog “Mary Clark, Traveler” and their podcasts at the NPR station KETR 88.9 FM.

