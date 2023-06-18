My sister-in-law recently asked if I wanted to travel to the Galapagos Islands. A presentation about conservation efforts to protect its animals inspired her. I love to travel with Jan, but I hesitated. I was there fifty years ago in 1973 with my mother and four brothers and felt a later experience may not compare to that adventure.

My oldest brother had joined the Peace Corps and was posted to Agato, a small farming and weaving village outside Otavalo, Ecuador, in the Andes Mountains. The first stop by my family had been to visit his basic home without running water or electricity and meet his indigenous neighbors. But Mack insisted we should also visit the Galapagos Islands owned by Ecuador and he arranged the flight and boat. We flew Equatoriana Airlines out of Guayaquil into Baltra Island on a DC4. The landing strip was dirt and the environment barren with no visible permanent population. We needed to travel to Santa Cruz Island where we would meet our guide.

Mary Walker Clark is an award-winning travel writer. Her book, “Landing in My Present,” about the premature loss of her flying father, details her trip to follow his WWII footsteps in India and China.  Her stories are featured in The Paris News and may be found at her blog, Mary Clark, Traveler and their podcasts at the NPR station, KETR, 88.9. She is a member of the North American Travel Journalist Association.  Clark lives in Paris, Texas, and may be contacted at maryclarktraveler@

