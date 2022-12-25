I don’t know why Finland has always beckoned. Its location between Russia, that looming communist country to the east and the very liberal Scandinavian presence on the west was intriguing. Both sides have claimed its territory – Sweden for 700 years between 1150 and 1809 and Russia from 1809 to 1917. Even as an independent country, Finland considered itself as the broker between East and West — example: Helsinki Accord in 1975 that helped end the Cold War by confirming countries’ boundaries and their inviolability. But I wanted to know more about its people, themselves a mix of east and west.

From our Helsinki guide, the joke is that Finns didn’t need Covid for social distancing. They come by it naturally. An individual’s privacy is respected. However, our County Court at Law Judge Bill Harris, who lived in Finland in 1980-81, described them as quiet at first but quite amicable and generous when you get to know them, even referring to them as “friendly Germans.” They are modest, don’t talk salaries and are not showy in their dress. Even in central Helsinki, their largest city, the streets were quiet. Three on a road is considered a traffic jam. Because of the tough winters, most of their parking is underground which facilities can double as air raid shelters. Helsinki is known as a façade city with its buildings beautifully maintained on the outside and modest on the inside.

