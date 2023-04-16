06-16 paris optimist baseball

Members of the 8U Paris team pose after finishing as runners-up in the recent district tournament, earning a spot in the regional tournament.

 Submitted Photo

Team sports are a way for children to get active, build character and make lasting friendships. And for the children of Lamar County, there are more than ample avenues to take part in those team sports.

For Paris boys and girls looking to get into baseball, there’s the Paris Optimist Club, with teams for young children and teenagers alike. There are teams for children as young as three years old, ranging all the way up to 15-year-olds.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.