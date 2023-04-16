Team sports are a way for children to get active, build character and make lasting friendships. And for the children of Lamar County, there are more than ample avenues to take part in those team sports.
For Paris boys and girls looking to get into baseball, there’s the Paris Optimist Club, with teams for young children and teenagers alike. There are teams for children as young as three years old, ranging all the way up to 15-year-olds.
The league enjoys two seasons each year: a spring season and a smaller season of fall ball. This spring season, the club saw nearly 650 children sign up.
The club has developed a reputation for success in recent years as well. In 2019, the 9U team won the DYB (Dixie Youth Baseball) World Series, competing against youth teams from across the country. Then in 2020, even though the coronavirus pandemic prevented the World Series to be held, they still won the 10U state championship. In 2021, the league’s 6U team was the state champ and World Series runner-up. The team achieved the pinnacle reward in 2022 by being both the Texas DYB 7U state champions and the DYB 7U World Series Champions.
“We’re proud of all of our kids, of course, but when a team is able to do that, it’s incredibly exciting for them, but also for everyone,” Vaughan said. “They put in a lot of work and dedication, and seeing it all pay off is great.”
This season kicked off in March, and Vaughan said registration for the 2023 fall season will likely open in May. To stay up to date with registration and the coming season, find regular updates on the Paris Optimist Club’s Facebook page.
“Fall ball isn’t a part of DYB, but it’s a good way for kids to get in more playing time and to get acclimated to a new age division,” Vaughan said. “It helps them get accustomed to the higher level of play if they’re going from tee ball to coach-pitch, or coach pitch to having your opponent pitch to you.”
This year also marks several years the Paris Optimist Club has successfully won the bid to host DYB all-star regional tournaments during the post season.
Slated to be held at the Charles Taylor Youth Complex at Woodall Fields, the home of Paris Optimist Baseball, is the North Regional District I and II Coach Pitch tournaments June 24-26, and the North Regional District I and II Ozone tournaments July 1-3. The Club is also holding an all-star warm-up tournament for t-ball through ranger league teams to get in some games against out of town opponents prior to the start of the DYB tournaments.
“We’re absolutely ecstatic,” Vaughan said. “This is a big deal for the club and for Paris as a whole. Not only do some of our Paris teams not have to travel to these tournaments, all the people attending the tournaments will be staying in our hotels, eating at our restaurants and shopping at our businesses. … We’re going to need the community support and volunteers to ensure everything goes smoothly, though. We’re looking for local businesses to be sponsors during the tournaments to help us offset the $25,000 that the tournaments cost us to have them in Paris” Any business interested in being a tournament sponsor can contact Vaughan at ed.parisoptimist@gmail.com.
For girls who want to try their hand at fast-pitch softball, there’s the Paris Ranger League, headed up by the City of Paris.
Averaging between 100 and 200 children per season, the Paris Ranger League plays teams from local communities including Blossom, Bogata, Bonham, Cooper and Detroit. Then, the season wraps up with regional and statewide competitions.
“It’s a great way for girls to build socialization skills as well as learn all the ins and outs of softball for any future endeavors,” Recreation Supervisor Jeremy Smith said.
“The program has seemed to struggle over the past few years, but we are hopeful it will grow to its fullest potential after seeing the tremendous amount of participants this spring season,” Smith said.
The fast-pitch league features teams from 6U all the way up to 15U, though the size of the individual team can vary based on the number of participants each year, Smith said.
Many of the girls who take part in Ranger League as children go on to find success on the diamond for their high school softball teams, Smith said.
“The most rewarding part by far is seeing the girls grow as ball players and people, and then seeing them go on and succeed at the next level,” Smith said.
