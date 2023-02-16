Kayleigh Nabers is 13, but already she has two-years of business experience.
When she was 11 she found she had some extra time on her hands, so she decided to put that time to good use.
“I enjoy being creative with art. I thought it would be fun to use my creativity with baking and cake decorating, so I began to offer cakes, cupcakes and treats to others,” she said. “That would give me an opportunity to learn new techniques and try new designs for people. It also gives me a way to earn extra spending money and pay for my dance competitions.”
In addition to making artistic cakes, she loves dancing with her competitive Gravity dance team, she said.
“I am a competitive dancer and dance four to six days a week. I like all types of dance, but my favorite is lyrical,” she said.
The 13-year-old is homeschooled where she enjoys exploring scientific theories.
“I like science,” she said.
She likes the concept of homeschooling benefits, too, she said as it benefits both her dancing and baking schedules.
“I like homeschooling because I get to stay home and get my work done at my own pace and choose the classes I take that interest me.”
In her business, she puts her artistic side to work, usually on orders that are custom made to her client’s wishes.
“Most of the time I take custom orders from customers, however from time to time customers allow me to use my creativity to design new things,” she said. “I do have some specialty cakes that are more commonly requested such as my triple layer strawberry cake and Oreo chocolate drizzle cake, but my favorite ones to make are when I can let my creativity flow.”
She got her start once her mom, Jennifer Nabers, noticed her interest in baking at a young age.
“My mom taught me how to bake, but I watch lots of YouTube videos to get decorating ideas, ”My dad also helps with the cake designs,” she said
She has also taken advantage of some homeschooling co-op resources.
“I have taken a cooking class and a cake decorating class through my homeschool co-op,” she said. “I enjoy experimenting with different recipes and flavors, but I really like the decorating part the most. It is fun trying new designs and techniques.”
But even with all the fun, it is a business and she is learning to watch her profits while still delivering quality.
“Things cost a lot and cost continues to go up. I’ve learned time management, so I am not rushed and I can deliver a fresh product,” she said.
She gets the word out about her home-based business via her Facebook page, Kayleigh’s Kitchen Treats.
While she doesn’t know what the future holds, she is keeping up the business right now, she said.
“I am happy to keep baking and decorating as time allows,” she said. “I do get busy with school and dance though.”
Her parents are happy with her learning to balance a little business, dancing and schoolwork, too.
“I am so proud of Kayleigh. She is so creative and takes her creativity to another level,” said dad Robert Nabers. “She takes pride in her work and is so talented, always striving to give the best to all of her customers.”
Her mom was equally proud of her middle child. Kayleigh has an older brother, A.J., 15, and a younger one, Zach, 8.
“Kayleigh’s a bright and talented young lady. She works hard and spends her free time constantly trying to improve her skills,” mom Jennifer said. “I am so incredibly proud of her entrepreneur skills and willingness to learn how to operate a business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.