On Call Home Health & Hospice, 147 N. Collegiate Drive, has resumed its schedule of diabetic educational management classes each Wednesday at 5 p.m., at the company’s office.
“We stopped doing these during Covid and have started these free classes again,” said Dottie Cox with On Call. “The classes are one hour in length and are free to the public. Call 903-784-6300 for more information on scheduling and seating.”
The schedule includes:
First Wednesday of the month: Getting Started with Diabetes; The Role Exercise Plays; and What about Medications.
Second Wednesday: Basics of Diabetes Management Meal Planning.
Third Wednesday: Complications — What are they and how to avoid them, Sick Day Management and Setting Goals.
Fourth Wednesday: Making Healthy Food Choice and Label Reading.
Staff Report
PJC to host solar farm job fair Wednesday
Samson Solar II, in partnership with Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas, will hold a career fair at Paris Junior College in the Student Center Ballroom on Wednesday from 9 a.m., to 2 p.m. Immediate positions are available.
Samson Solar II is planned for an area near Deport and the company needs equipment operators, laborers, heavy equipment mechanics, solar electricians, solar installer and truck drivers.
For more information text 833,281.5273.
Staff Report
RRV Homeless Coalition begins tennis shoe drive
The Red River Valley Homeless Coalition is sponsoring a first ever tennis shoe drive throughout its 10-county area, according to Coalition president Shelly Braziel.
“We are asking members of the communities to help us ensure children in need receive a new pair of tennis shoes for the school year,” Braziel said. “A full list of drop-off locations can be found on our Facebook page, Red River Valley Homeless Coalition.”
Counties served by the Coalition include Lamar, Red River, Delta, Hopkins, Titus, Wood, Camp, Cass, Morris and Franklin.
In Lamar County, drop off locations include Mathews Honda of Paris, Mathews Nissan of Paris and the Horizon House Transitional Shelter.
“We are accepting both adult and youth sizes, as these will be distributed to local school districts for pre-K through high school,” Braziel said.
Paris Police Department to host Battle of the Badges blood drive
There will be no hoses, no guns, just blood as the Paris Police Department is hosting its annual Battle of the Badges blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Ave.
A Carter BloodCare bus is expected to be in the civic center parking lot to allow citizens to donate blood in honor of police officers, firefighters or EMS, according to an advertisement.
While supplies last, those who donate are expected to receive a free t-shirt.
