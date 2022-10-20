Jeremy Smith shows North Lamar students and his helpers, Aubree Fodge, center, and Makennah Fodge, around the patch. The patch has pumpkins of various sizes for sale Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 to 6 p.m., through Oct. 31.
Jeremy Smith shows North Lamar students and his helpers, Aubree Fodge, center, and Makennah Fodge, around the patch. The patch has pumpkins of various sizes for sale Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 to 6 p.m., through Oct. 31.
The City of Paris Parks and Recreation Department pumpkins are in good shape for sale at the Pumpkin Patch on South Main Street south of the downtown square. The patch has pumpkins of various sizes for sale Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 to 6 p.m., through Oct. 31.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.