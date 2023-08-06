One year has passed since a Louisiana woman disappeared in Northeast Texas.
Caitlyn Rose Case, 33, of Houma, Louisiana, was last seen at approximately 5 p.m. Aug. 5 near Bogata, traveling northbound along U.S. Highway 271 towards Paris when her family lost contact with her, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
A report stated her cell phone registered on cell towers in Pattonville and south of Paris shortly after 7 p.m. before registering in Hugo a short time later.
At the time of her disappearance, investigators believed someone else operated her vehicle and attempted to submerge the SUV in the Kiamichi River. It was located on a riverbank with Caitlyn Case’s belongings inside, according to a press release.
“In the course of traveling toward the path of the river embankment, the vehicle became cradled in-between two small trees overhanging a 75-foot cliff,” her mother Peg Melancon Case wrote on www.findcaitlyn.com.
She wrote that her daughter was not in the vehicle, but two cell phones and her red tennis shoes were inside.
OSBI spokesman Hunter McKee confirmed Friday that her disappearance was still an open investigation and declined to comment further.
Both the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office and the special crimes unit of the Texas Attorney General’s Office have joined the search, providing investigators and support, according to the woman’s mother.
Peg Melancon Case wrote on the website that both state agencies suggested placing billboards around the Paris area.
“If anyone of you knows of a vendor that provides that service for a reasonable price in that area please let us know by calling/text to 985-236-2558,” she wrote.
Thousands of flyers have been distributed locally with the help of Cameron Smith, Peg Melancon Case wrote on the website.
“We are so grateful for all of you sharing, posting, consoling, and contributing,” she wrote the website dedicated to her daughter’s disappearance. “You are OUR VILLAGE and we will never forget you.”
Peg Melancon Case wrote in a January update on the website dedicated to her daughter’s disappearance that her daughter drove to Louisiana from Colorado, where she was living, to purchase a vehicle and was on her way back when she became disoriented navigating the rural area.
Caitlyn Case is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, wearing a black spaghetti strap-styled top, light blue jeans and red tennis shoes. She was last seen driving a black 2006 GMC Envoy with Louisiana license plate number 957FDO.
Local law enforcement agencies assisting OSBI include the Paris Police Department, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and the Lamar County District Attorney’s Office.
Spokespersons for the Paris Police Department and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office did not respond for comment by press time.
Agents requested anyone living or working along the previously-listed routes with access to recorded video footage taken between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. Aug. 5, 2022, to contact the OSBI tip line at 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.