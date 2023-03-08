Bogata native turns hobby into bead jewelry business

When Dee Tabb draws a bead on something she doesn’t miss and the results will be beautiful. The complicated art of beading, whether with a needle or on a bead loom is something she does for pleasure and profit. And as the single mother of three girls, extra income is always welcome.
Dee is an LVN with Lewis Home Health in Bogata. Obviously, that’s a full time job. Dee cares for her patients. She doesn’t just rush in and out, she takes time with them to visit as she takes vitals and checks surgical incisions or recovery processes.
Family is where her heart is centered though. Her girls are Maggie, 23, Dixie 17 and Ronica, 13.
Rodeo, barrel racing and competing for rodeo princess and queen has been a huge part of life for all the girls, as it was for their mom. And of course for grandparents Vicki and Dan Tabb who have been always been supportive. Perhaps the biggest fan of the Tabb girls is their 101 year old great grandmother, Dixie Stringfellow, after whom Dixie Tabb is named.
There’s a lot of traveling involved in the rodeo life . It doesn’t come cheap and neither do entry fees, horses or the gorgeous outfits that are required for competing in princess or queen contests.
In addition it can require mom to spend a lot of hours sitting on the bleachers of rodeo arenas.
That’s when making money from her beading hobby came along. She took needles, threads and beads and was making a bracelet to pass the time when a passerby admired, then bought it. Dee got busy doing another and sold it, then another.
“I paid for the whole weekend, entry fees, hotel, food and gas, selling those bracelets and anklets and necklaces” she grins.
Where did she first learn beading skills? Her Aunt Tammy Stringfellow Phillips lived in Idaho when Dee was young. They visited often though, and her aunt brought beads and a loom and taught her the process. When she was seven her aunt gave her a loom. She loved beading! As a teen she made trinkets to give away to friends, then went on to other things, as teenagers do.
When Maggie was about seven they were at the renowned Josey Ranch. There was beaded tack for sale and Maggie fell in love with it but the items were too expensive.
Dee went home and dug out her old bead loom and went back to beading. Putting creations on Facebook she began taking orders from there. Bar D asked if she could make something from a specific idea, she did, her artistry became more famous. Soon she was shipping custom made bead work to Canada and Mexico and all over the US. With three young girls involved in school and their hobbies, plus working, life didn’t have too many spare minutes. And those spare minutes were totally taken with fulfilling orders.
“The fun just disappeared, it was hard work and stressful”.
So she put it aside for a while. But one day she was asked to do a pink necklace and she did.
She was back beading. She took her bracelets and necklaces to rodeos and clinics, and would sit there beading. They sold and sold.
Dee swore she wasn’t going to do earrings because they are a whole different thing. Of course those were some of those famous last words.
Dixie ran for Miss Rodeo Texas Teen. Among the competitions was one where she had to have a Wrangler outfit. So her mom did a beaded shirt, jeans and hat. Instead of the usual hat band she beaded the brim. Of course this required matching earrings!
Dee pulled out colors and watched videos. She learned loom, peyote stitch, lazy stitch.
“It was really a challenge” Dee affirms. But the results were spectacular.
And earrings took off big time. Often referred to as “dusters” she creates long, colorful earrings that often utilize Native American designs. Then it was learning to do seasonal earrings with Santa and the grinch, Halloween themes, pumpkins and more.
It all goes to offset the costs of their truly Texas hobby.
She’s taught all three of the girls to bead also. Maggie made those coveted tack sets
They take turns driving and Dee will bead or the girls will while one drives.
Dee is very organized with her bead colors in their tight lidded containers. But there’s always the bead soup bowl. That’s a bowl where if there are 3, 4 or even 10 beads left over they go into the soup bowl. Then, if a project lacks only a few tiny beads to finish she can stir the bead soup and find a few to finish with. Slim, the family cat was sitting on the coffee table, not even that close to the bead soup bowl. But Dee was afraid he might knock the bowl off. So she reached past the cat to move it to safety. The only thing was, the cat wasn’t expecting an arm to come by, leaped straight up and then took off. A rainbow of tiny beads flew in a giant arc all over the carpet! Maggie went for the vacuum but Dee was down picking up as many as possible.
“These things are expensive” she asserted. Still, most of them ended up vacuumed.
The business has grown and she has done Christmas stockings with barrel racers patterned after actual photos, even one with an NFR bucking horse.
One of the most beautiful creations is “the belt that nearly killed me” which was worn by Miss Idaho as she competed for Miss Rodeo America.
She was supposed to have received the leather belt to work on in plenty of time. Instead it came only a week before it needed to be ready.
The race was on. She only got a few hours sleep a night, it went everywhere with her and she worked on it on lunch breaks, it became a real challenge. But the final creation is absolutely stunning. The finished belt is three inches wide, 27 inches long and the beaded fringe is three feet long! The colors are gorgeous and were made to compliment the dress Miss Idaho was wearing. As the dress skirt swung, the fringe flared even further.
The Tabb’s live at Pine Branch, a tiny community outside of Bogata. The family has one goat, four dogs, and “at least 14 horses”, she laughs.
Dee Tabb has been at Lewis Home health 16 1/2 years and loves it. She crochets as well as beading. She’s talented in more than one way.
She’s an exemplary mother and is probably most excited because her oldest, Maggie, earned her Bachelors in Social Work then married . She and husband Cayden Jones are due this month to have a baby boy. Being a grandmother has her excited and thrilled. The beading may slow down when that baby boy is around to be rocked .
But it’s a sure thing that expressing herself and helping to offset her children’s passion for rodeo won’t stop completely. Bead work is too much a part of her makeup.
