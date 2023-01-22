A Paris police officer is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of a review regarding an encounter between the officer and a Lamar County resident, whose son was paralyzed in an officer-involved shooting in June of 2021.
“The Paris Police Department has released body worn camera footage of an encounter between a Paris police officer and a Lamar County resident,” Paris Police Chief Richard Salter said in a statement. “The Department is currently conducting an administrative review of the matter. The officer’s conduct will be carefully evaluated against the Core Values and Policies of the Department. Pending the outcome of this review, the Department has placed the officer on paid administrative leave.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.