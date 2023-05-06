Elise Napier will be heading to Lubbock in August to begin her college career at Texas Tech University.
The senior was named salutatorian at Paris High School for the 2023 school year.
“I have alway had making good grades and getting scholarships in mind,” she said.
All her hard work over the past years in Paris Independent School District have paid off in substantial awards that she will apply to her university education. She has spent all of her years in education thus far in the Paris Independent School District.
She has visited the Red Raiders’ campus and likes what she found there.
“I went on a campus tour. I talked to a woman in the College of Human Resources and she was really nice. Everyone I talked to at Texas Tech was really nice,” Napier said.
Her dad is especially happy about her choice of university.
“My dad is an alumnus of Texas Tech,” she noted, adding that her mom went to Texas A&M.
She plans to live in the honors dorm since she was accepted into the university’s honor program.
She was a six-year cheerleader and a member of the band for six years, also, she said. In the band she played the French horn.
She was also a member of the National Honor Society, the Spanish Honor Society, the Althea Garden Club and the Key Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.