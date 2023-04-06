Community Events | 903 Sun Sets SEries Concert

Cody Canada, above, and The Departed, pictured in part at right, appeared in concert on Thursday on the square as part of the 903 Sun Sets Concert Series sponsored by the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce’s Visitor and Convention Council and visitparis.com.

 Tommy Culkin

The downtown Paris music series 903 Sun Sets is returning for its second year with a free summer lineup of touring country and rock bands. 

Organized by Visit Paris, Texas, 903 Sun Sets take place at 7 p.m. every Thursday in June, rain or shine, according to Lamar County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Allen.

