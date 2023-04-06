The downtown Paris music series 903 Sun Sets is returning for its second year with a free summer lineup of touring country and rock bands.
Organized by Visit Paris, Texas, 903 Sun Sets take place at 7 p.m. every Thursday in June, rain or shine, according to Lamar County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Allen.
“We’re excited about the lineup,” he said Wednesday. “We have a mix of different kinds of music that’s going to be here.”
Tennessee-based country singer-songwriter Larry Fleet is kicking off the monthlong weekly music series June 8 with songs that “American Songwriter” called “reminiscent of ‘70s country and late ‘60s soul music.”
“We were very fortunate to be able to book (Fleet) early,” Allen explained. “Since we’ve booked him, his popularity has grown even more.”
Fleet placed second in the only season of the singing competition television show “Real Country” in 2018, according to “The Tennessean,” and his 2021 single “Where I Find God” reached No. 42 on the “Billboard” Country Airplay charts.
Local country act Red Stone Revival opens for Fleet, Allen said.
Minnesota-based cover band The Hype continues the second week of music June 15 with their blend of songs from the past with local opener Trey Rose.
Allen said the quartet performs a blend of ‘70s and ‘80s rock music and will play songs from Def Leppard, Aerosmith and Bon Jovi, among others.
“They dress the part, and they look the part,” Allen said.
Texas-based country singer-songwriter Jack Ingram is bringing his award-winning stage show June 22 with local opener Michael O’Neal Band.
Ingram has had numerous records earn critical acclaim and spawned massive hits like “Wherever You Are,” which hit No. 1 on the “Billboard” Hot Country Songs chart, according to the music magazine, which has charted the genre’s most popular songs since 1949.
“If I’m going to have a career that lasts the next thirty years, it’s going to be because these records are authentic,” Ingram told “Texas Monthly” in 2016.
Former “American Idol” contestant Ashlie Amber is rounding out the year’s music June 29 with local opener Common Ground.
Allen said he first discovered the country singer during an Alaskan cruise last year.
“She was the performer on the cruise ship,” the chamber president recalled. “She’s got about two or three weeks in between her cruise ships that she does, and she’s going to come to Paris.”
Noted for her tribute performance to Whitney Houston, Amber became the first female resident singer with Celebrity Cruises, according to the biography on her website.
“You’re going to hear songs from Whitney Houston that are absolutely amazing,” Allen said. “You’re going to hear some country music from her that’s absolutely amazing, too.”
All performances are held in downtown Paris at the Plaza, Allen said, noting that weather could cause performances to relocate to Love Civic Center’s pavilion area.
Allen said he hopes the series becomes an annual summer event.
“Based on last year, people really enjoyed it and looked forward to us doing it again,” Allen reflected. “I think that, hopefully, this becomes a staple event in our community.”
903 Sun Sets is free to attend, and there will be food trucks, vendors and a beer garden every Thursday in June, Allen said.
