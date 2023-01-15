As an infant, his mother sat in a corner booth and fed him refried beans, rice and guacamole. As a child as young as 9 years, he manned a register and served customers at one of Paris’ most popular fast food restaurants.
On Tuesday at 7 a.m., Matthew Bright and his wife, Laney, will reopen Taco Delight, 1580 Clarksville St., to resume business after a staff shortage in September caused the family-owned restaurant’s closure after 45 years in business.
“I just couldn’t stand to see it closed because it’s my grandfather’s legacy and it's my mom's legacy,” said Bright, who has been working first in law enforcement and more recently as a bailiff for Lamar County Court-at-Law Judge Bill Harris at the Lamar County Courthouse. A Paris High School graduate, Bright graduated in 2013 from the University of Oklahoma in sociology and criminology before returning home to join the Paris Police Department.
Having opened the store in October 1977 at a former Cedric’s Fish & Chips location, Gary Lee Callaway died in 2019 and Bright’s mother, Deborah Calloway, died in October 2021.
Bright explained his grandfather and grandmother, Wanell Callaway, first opened a Taco Delight in Plano with a partner before opening the store in Paris. The family also opened a Taco Delight on Bonham Street in West Paris in a former Fletcher’s Corny Dog location. An uncle, Gary Wayne Callaway, owns the store.
“We had the Best Cokes and Best Sweet Tea award for I think 16 years in a row,” Bright said about The Paris News awards when questioned about why Taco Delight drinks are so popular. “We serve a special shaved ice and we keep our drink machines on a special setting.”
Also known for its taco meat, Bright said it takes a lot of elbow effort to fry up the meat as fine as it is, and that his mom over the years fine-tuned recipes for all the menu items.
Bright expressed excitement about again being at the restaurant and anticipated renewing old acquaintances.
“I’ll be depending on my wife and daytime store manager to keep things running smoothly,” Bright said about Laney Bright and manager Tabitha House, who has been with the restaurant for the past 28 years since she was 15 years old. “I am sure Tabitha will have to remind me to get to work because I’ll be out here in the front visiting.”
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.