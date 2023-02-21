The third of four productions in Paris Junior College Drama’s 2022-2023 Weird Science Season is “Silent Sky” by Lauren Gunderson. The play opens Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the Ray E. Karrer Theater, and repeats at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 24-25 and at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 26.
When Henrietta Leavitt begins work at the Harvard Observatory in the early 1900s, she isn’t allowed to touch a telescope or express an original idea. Instead, she joins a group of women “computers,” charting the stars for a renowned astronomer who calculates projects in “girl hours” and has no time for the women’s probing theories. As Henrietta, in her free time, attempts to measure the light and distance of stars, she must also take measure of her life on Earth, trying to balance her dedication to science with family obligations and the possibility of love.
The true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt explores a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries, when women’s ideas were dismissed until men claimed credit for them. Social progress, like scientific progress, can be hard to see when one is trapped among earthly complications; Henrietta Leavitt and her female peers believe in both, and their dedication changed the way we understand both the heavens and Earth.
Hannah Huie plays the lead character, Henrietta Leavitt, her first leading role.
“I’ve always been involved in tech,” said the drama arts scholarship student from Klondike, Texas. “This has been fun, but it’s new water for me. People think acting is this easy thing, but it’s not — not at all. It’s a mental and physical thing and you have to be ready to get out of your comfort zones.”
Huie plans to continue with theater after graduating from PJC and plans to attend Midwestern University in Wichita Falls to study for a masters degree and a PhD in theater arts so she can teach at the university level.
Aria Scroggins, from Hugo, Oklahoma, plays Margaret Leavitt, Henrietta’s older sister.
Scroggins said she loves to act and has been challenged by this part, as well as the obstacles posed by the continuing renovations of the school’s administration building.
She has also been challenged by the fact that the part calls for her to sing onstage.
After graduation, she plans to transfer to a four-year school and continue her studies.
Other cast members in “Silent Sky” included Nate Sipe - Peter Shaw; Sara Pacifici - Annie Jump Cannon; and Lisa Martin - Williamina Flemming. PJC drama instructor William L. Walker directs the show, with Ollivia Stiles, assistant director; stage manager Jordan White; assistant stage manager Sarah Curtis and charge artist Robyn Huizinga.
Walker is also the scenic designer, with help from Huie and Scroggins, and is the sound board operator; Bodee Robinson and Amanda Blouin are on spotlights; light board operator is White; and backstage crew is Kaleb Speakman, Curtis and Huizinga.
Tickets are available by cash or check only at the door. General admission for adults is $20; for public school age students and senior adults, $10; and free for those with a current PJC ID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.