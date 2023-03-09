Higgins Elementary held a reading event at the school’s Monday night ope house for students, parents and teachers to read together and enjoy some time together. The theme for the night was camping and students listened as various people read. The youngsters also got bookmarks and snacks during the evening get together.
Photos: Kindergarten teacher Dollie Childres is with students, left to right, Samuel Brandi, Nayvie Parson and Colstyn Sheridan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.