In October 2021, Paris ISD launched a new program — district-wide — that would match a PISD employee as a mentor to a peer group of five students.
“The program offers relationship building through guidance, homework help, social and emotional learning through peer groups, campus activities, and planned outings,” said Paris ISD’s ESSER III Coordinator, Sabrina Rosson.
The program allows mentors to give students the support they need.
“The mentors provide help with exploring careers, assist with goal setting, hold the students responsible, check on their attendance, grades, and behavior, are there to listen and be objective, and most importantly to build relationships, relationships, relationships,” Rosson said.
According to Rosson, a recent survey showed that mentors have seen the most improvement in confidence, relationships, attitude and behavior, with positive comments from mentors.
“These remarks from the mentors tell us that the program is working to build those relationships with their CHAMPS,” Rosson said.
The program encourages participation from family, as well. ESSER III Mentor Coordinator Katrina Mitchell praised the support and participation the program has seen from parents and guardians.
“As the program has grown so has the support for the program from all areas. The ultimate goal of the program, in my opinion, was to build a family. A school family,” Mitchell said. “Without our parents/guardians wanting to be involved, this would be impossible.”
The program includes activities and events throughout the school year, like kickoff events and carnivals.
“Students and mentors have participated in campus events, such as pumpkin painting, cookie decorating, fall festivals, basketball, football, and volleyball games, tailgate parties, homecoming parade, Thanksgiving and Christmas activities, food color party, and blanket/sock drive for local nursing homes,” Rosson said.
Most recently, two kickoff events were held in January, after the holiday break; the event for the elementary campuses had a laser show. Secondary campuses had a "Family Game Show Night," and played games like "Wildcat" Feud and Let's Make a Deal. The event also included a lip sync battle and the opportunity to learn TikTok dances.
More events, like an end-of-the-year kickoff and Summer CHAMP Camp, are being planned.
“Overall, we are pleased with the program and the progress that we see between the mentors, students, and parents,” Rosson said.
