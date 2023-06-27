RENO — A massive crowd converged at Reno Kiwanis Park throughout the day Saturday to celebrate Independence Day and the change in seasons capped off with a barrage of fireworks.

“I think it’s fantastic,” Reno Councilperson Amanda Willows said of the turnout. “It has been wonderful. Everybody’s having a really good time. The band is fantastic, the food is delicious, you couldn’t ask for a better day.”

Nic Huber is a staff writer for The Paris News

