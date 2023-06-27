RENO — A massive crowd converged at Reno Kiwanis Park throughout the day Saturday to celebrate Independence Day and the change in seasons capped off with a barrage of fireworks.
“I think it’s fantastic,” Reno Councilperson Amanda Willows said of the turnout. “It has been wonderful. Everybody’s having a really good time. The band is fantastic, the food is delicious, you couldn’t ask for a better day.”
Fire Chief Chad Graves did not know how many pyrotechnics were donated but said local business Reno Fireworks contributed two pallets of celebratory explosives for the summer kickoff event.
Hundreds of cars tailgated in the grassland surrounding Reno Kiwanis Park, and many parked along Anderson Road and Crazy House Western Wear.
While the exact number of attendees is unknown, police Chief Jeremy Massey said Graves estimated between 1,500 to 2,000 people in attendance.
One woman brought her grandchildren from a neighboring county to enjoy the city’s largest event.
“I have my grandkids (from Houston), so I’m going to bring them to Fourth of July here,” said Star Breece, 46, of Honey Grove.
Local musician Kevin Jackson covered a variety of country and rock music while dozens of attendees sat in lawn chairs in front of the stage.
“This is our first time playing Reno in at least a year, and it’s great because I live just down the road on Airport Road,” Jackson told the audience. “It’s a little hot, but that’s fine. We’re all having fun, right? It’s summertime. We’re just preheating right now.”
Dozens of children formed lines waiting for a ride in the City of Reno’s new multicolored barrel train, assembled by public works employees.
Children were also waiting for their chance to ride a mechanical bull, aside from the bounce houses and water slides, which all saw plenty of action throughout the day.
Merchants took advantage of the festivities, with over a dozen vendors selling everything from freeze-dried candies and pulled pork sandwiches to clothing and custom drinkware.
The fireworks show lasted 25 minutes, Graves said Monday, and more pyro sporadically exploded in the sky as vehicles exited the park.
“The vendors ran out of food. The bounce houses were great; the kids loved it,” City Secretary Tricia Smith said after the firework finale. “It was great.”
Nic Huber is a staff writer for The Paris News
