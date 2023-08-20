Greg Abbott.jpg

Governor Greg Abbott announced a record $142 billion in total investment for Texas’ transportation infrastructure. The record investment includes the unanimous adoption of the $100 billion 10-year statewide roadway construction plan with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) for transportation projects to enhance safety, improve congestion and connectivity, and preserve Texas roadways. This is a $25 billion increase in total investment from the previous year.

“Thanks to our booming economy, Texas has achieved a major milestone in our transportation infrastructure with this record $142 billion investment that will strengthen our roadways and build a next-generation transportation network,” said Governor Abbott. “Through this record transportation investment project, the State of Texas will further improve roadway congestion and safety to meet the growing needs of Texans in our large metros, rural communities, and everywhere in between. This plan will not only connect Texans from every corner of our state, it will also bolster our economic growth and ensure Texans and businesses continue to thrive for generations to come.”

