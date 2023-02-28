National Children’s Dental Health Month is celebrated every February.
“Brought to the public by the American Dental Association. the month-long national health observance brings together thousands of dedicated professionals, health care providers and educators to promote the benefits of good oral health to children, their caregivers, teachers an many others,” according to ADA.org
Paris Dental Arts and Spencer & Kerby Comprehensive Dentistry teamed up to teach kindergarten students at Aikin Elementary the proper way to take care of their teeth. Students were shown the proper way to brush their teeth, foods to eat that are good for your teeth and tools used during a dental exam. Each kindergarten student was given dental bags from Paris Dental Arts and Spencer & Kerby Comprehensive Dentistry.
“Dr. Smith, Dr. Kerby and I all have a passion for helping kids and keeping smiles healthy,” expressed Paris Dental Arts Registered Dental Hygienist Mindy Hadley. “It was so much fun to work together and put on a presentation for Aikin today. Kindergartners are always up for fun and always guaranteed to make you smile. We were honored that Aikin allowed us to talk to the kids about healthy habits, healthy teeth, and dental visits. We all love working in the dental office, but it is a treat to educate kids within the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.