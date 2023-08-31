Students at Paris ISD’s Aikin Elementary School are getting to enjoy new playground equipment purchased by the Aikin Parent Association. The new playground was installed over the summer in time for school to start. Paris ISD maintenance extended the existing gravel section to make space for the new Kidcourse that includes overhead climbers, side steppers, horizontal loop ladder and trapeze ring links.
“The APA is thrilled to have the opportunity to invest the earnings from our Big Kahuna fundraiser on equipment that can be used by all students for years to come,” said Maggie Kerby, Aikin Parent Association President. “This project began with Beth Bray identifying the need during her APA presidency and was successful due to the fundraising efforts from so many students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.