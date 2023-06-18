The second week of 903 Sun Sets lived up to the hype as hundreds of concertgoers braved the threat of inclement weather Thursday to attend the free performances headlined by ’80s cover band The Hype.
“We are absolutely loving your weather, loving your smiling faces, your personalities,” frontman Scottie Cee said as the weather acted as the evening’s light show. “You guys could not be nicer.”
The chance of thunderstorms caused the event to be moved to the Paris Sports Complex Pavilion at Love Civic Center.
“With the way things have been going lately with the weather, we didn’t want to take a chance,” said Paul Allen, president of the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce.
Former “The Voice” contestant and Hugo-native Trey Rose, whose real name is Trey Rosenthal, kicked off the night’s music, with multiple attendees hitting record to film his closing song “Damn” on their cell phones.
Food trucks wrapped around both sides of the pavilion, and vendors like HTeaO, Mr. Nix It! and Freezie’s Frozen Dried Fruits set up booths behind the audience and along the edges of the pavilion.
It did not take long for Minnesota-based cover band The Hype to hit the stage with renditions from famous rock bands of yesteryear.
The band, which utilized four kick drums to spell out their band name, played hits from Def Leppard, Aerosmith, Motley Crue, Poison and Bon Jovi.
“Are you kidding? That’s awesome,” Cee said after 9-year-old Daisie Fuentes of Paris walked up to the stage to make a special request. “You know what? There is hope for the next generation. She just requested ‘Holy Diver’ by Dio.”
While the band did not play the 1983 famous heavy metal classic, opting to blame it on their bassist — who was having technical issues after a mishap at the beginning of the show — the band ended up with its own request.
“You guys should all come up and terrorize the front of the stage,” Cee instructed the crowd, with dozens leaving their chairs to head towards the stage. “Now it’s starting to feel like a rock show.”
Cee hit the high notes with songs like Aerosmith’s “Dream On” and Bon Jovi’s “It’s My Life,” with the crowd hollering with each higher octave.
“This was great,” said Allen James as he was leaving. “They were awesome.”
Nic Huber is a staff writer for The Paris News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.