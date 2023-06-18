The second week of 903 Sun Sets lived up to the hype as hundreds of concertgoers braved the threat of inclement weather Thursday to attend the free performances headlined by ’80s cover band The Hype.

“We are absolutely loving your weather, loving your smiling faces, your personalities,” frontman Scottie Cee said as the weather acted as the evening’s light show. “You guys could not be nicer.”

Nic Huber is a staff writer for The Paris News.

