RENO — An all-inclusive playground for children of all abilities is one step closer to reality after the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission awarded a $150,000 grant to the city that is being matched with city funds.
“After eight years of determination and dedication, the City of Reno is happy to announce that we have been awarded the Texas Parks and Wildlife grant to build our all-inclusive playground, a place where children of all abilities can come together to play in a fun and safe environment,” Councilwoman Amanda Willows read out loud from a prepared speech.
While TPWD announced this year’s grant winners last month, city leaders were surprised with the news, along with cupcakes and fruit punch, when the city council met Monday at City Hall.
After an inquiry from City Attorney David Hamilton, City Secretary Tricia Smith said Reno would monetarily match the state grant with city funds.
“So we’re going to have $300,000 for this project, and it’s going to be an incredible playground for children of all ages and all abilities,” Smith replied.
Willows concluded her speech by thanking Smith, Assistant City Secretary Mary Workman, GrantWorks’s Charles Edwards, Hayder Engineering’s Tyler Creamer, TPWD, Reno Parks and Trails Committee members and Reno citizens.
The specifications of the playground, as well as specifics of equipment, were unclear at press time.
“If they’re handicapped, if they’re autistic, if they’re blind, you know, we’re just wanting to have something for everyone,” have something to play on.”
Smith said the playground would take time for planning and construction.
“I think we can begin the planning process within the next few months,” Smith said. “It’s just I don’t know how quickly we can get the playground going. You know, with grants, it’s not ever super quick.”
Dozens attended a public hearing for the proposed playground last June, which saw many speak out in support of an all-inclusive park, including councilman Brandon Thomas.
Parks and Trail Committee Vice-Chairwoman Cindy Whatley also read dozens of letters showing support from state and local leaders, including Texas Rep. Gary VanDeaver, Texas Sen. Bryan Hughes and Reno Police Chief Jeremy Massey, among other private citizens.
The council also heard from auditor Joanna McNeal during its monthly meeting Monday.
“As far as the city’s financials, you’ve had a good, healthy year,” she told the council. “There isn’t anything that is significantly different than a prior year.”
McNeal said the city’s highest cash balance was March 11, 2022, which was under-secured on that date.
“Fortunately, you know, your bank would not close, you didn’t lose anything, everything is good from that standpoint,” she explained. “But because it was under-secured on that day, and the dollar amount that it was undersecured by, it had to be included in the report.”
Councilmembers also voted to enter into a 10-year agreement with Climavision to install radar equipment onto the city’s water tower.
Thomas was the lone opposition to the agreement, arguing that the city should recieve compensation for allowing the company to install equipment on its property.
“I think it’s a good thing,” Reno Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chad Graves told the council Monday. “The situational awareness that was lacking Nov. 4 when the tornado went through the western side of the county, it could make a difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.