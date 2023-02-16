Reno City Hall stock
Trent Reed / The Paris News

RENO — An all-inclusive playground for children of all abilities is one step closer to reality after the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission awarded a $150,000 grant to the city that is being matched with city funds.

“After eight years of determination and dedication, the City of Reno is happy to announce that we have been awarded the Texas Parks and Wildlife grant to build our all-inclusive playground, a place where children of all abilities can come together to play in a fun and safe environment,” Councilwoman Amanda Willows read out loud from a prepared speech.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.