The pipe yard at American SpiralWeld Pipe Co., located in the Paris Industrial Park off NW Loop 286 is filled with pipe for Lake Ralph Hall near Ladonia, the second major reservoir to be built in Texas in the past 30 years with Bois d’ Arc Lake, also located in Fannin County, being the first.

Two short years after beginning production at the American Spiralweld Pipe facility in Paris, the company’s pipe yard is filled with large steel Spiralweld pipe headed for Lake Ralph Hall.

American Spiralweld is producing all the underground pipe for the project, estimated to need 3,400 pieces of pipe in 50-foot sections to cover 32 miles of pipeline that will transport untreated water from the lake, located in southern Fannin County, south of Honey Grove and near Ladonia, to connect near Merit in Hunt County, northeast of Farmersville and east of McKinney. There it will connect with lake owner Upper Trinity Regional Water District’s pipeline from Jim Chapman Lake, known locally as Cooper Lake, according to information on the Lake Ralph Hall website.

