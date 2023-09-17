Two short years after beginning production at the American Spiralweld Pipe facility in Paris, the company’s pipe yard is filled with large steel Spiralweld pipe headed for Lake Ralph Hall.
American Spiralweld is producing all the underground pipe for the project, estimated to need 3,400 pieces of pipe in 50-foot sections to cover 32 miles of pipeline that will transport untreated water from the lake, located in southern Fannin County, south of Honey Grove and near Ladonia, to connect near Merit in Hunt County, northeast of Farmersville and east of McKinney. There it will connect with lake owner Upper Trinity Regional Water District’s pipeline from Jim Chapman Lake, known locally as Cooper Lake, according to information on the Lake Ralph Hall website.
American SpiralWeld officials learned in December 2022 the local plant was awarded a contract by Garney Construction, one of the firms building the lake, pump station and balancing reservoir near the end of the pipeline. The reservoir helps transition the water from the lake to the existing pipeline.
“Lake Ralph Hall is located about 30 miles from our Paris facility, and we are very proud and thankful to manufacture pipe for this local project,” said ASWP Southwest Operations Manager Casey Johnson. “It’s exciting to see a project like this come to fruition and to know it will have such a positive impact in our local community.”
In order to produce such a large amount of pipe, 66-foot and 72-foot in diameter, the plant needed to ramp up production in a short period of time.
“American does a great job of forecasting and creating a production schedule that allows us to complete jobs at the rate needed to meet our customers’ needs and schedules,” Johnson said..
Plant officials expressed appreciation to Upper Trinity for the opportunity.
“It’s a privilege for American SpiralWeld Pipe to be a part of the Lake Ralph Hall project that will help meet the water needs of this area as well as provide recreational opportunities in southeast Fannin County.” said ASWP Senior Territory Manager Tyler Bolen. “The Upper Trinity Regional Water District serves one of the fastest growing regions in North Texas, and the area UTRWD serves in Denton and Collin Counties is projected to grow five-fold in the next 50 years.”
According to a story published in The Paris News before the plant began operation, Johnson explained that spiral-welded pipe is made by unrolling a coil of steel, weighing up to 50 tons and being as wide as 80 inches, and essentially forming the coil into a pipe. The seams, which wrap around the pipe in a spiral form, are welded on both the inside and the outside of the pipe. The interior of the pipe is then lined with a layer of cement and coated on the outside with strong yet flexible polyurethane. These inner and outer linings and coatings protect the steel structure from internal and external corrosion, allowing it to serve for well over 100 years.
Expected to be completed in 2025, construction on the lake began in June 2021 after decades of planning and gaining state and federal permits.
Upper Trinity is a regional water district created by the Texas Legislature in 1989 for the benefit of cities and utilities in the Denton County area. Its mandate is to develop regional plans for water services, and to provide both water and wastewater services on a wholesale basis to cities and utilities within its service area, including all of Denton County and portions of Dallas and Collin Counties. For more information, contact Jason Pierce, Manager of Government Affairs & Communications at 972-219-1228.
