The protest season is in full swing at the Lamar County Appraisal District with more formal hearings before the Appraisal Review Board expected this year than ever before, according to Chief Appraiser Stephanie Lee.
“We had more than 1,700 formal protests last year, and we’re on track to even more this year,” Lee said at a Wednesday afternoon meeting, noting the deadline for filing a formal protest was May 31.
The ARB board is to begin hearings Monday at the appraisal district office, 521 Bonham St., and will continue through mid July in time for final appraisal values to be delivered to the district’s taxing entities by a July 25 deadline.
According to a report by Operations Director Sue Shelton, 35,606 notices were mailed to property tax owners in May with personal property expected to be mailed by the end of last week.
“Protest season is in full swing and we’ve had all hands on deck to answer the phones and as many questions as possible before forwarding people to an appraiser,” Shelton said of the appraisal district staff. “Evidence of comparable sales and equity are being generated for the ARB hearings.”
Shelton also advised of two tax sales scheduled in upcoming months at the Lamar County Courthouse, one at 1:30 p.m., July 5 with 22 county properties offered and another at 1:30 p.m., Sept. 5 with 56 vacant city lots on the auction block.
At Wednesday’s meeting, directors heard a presentation by a representative of Eagleview, the aerial imagery company that provides detailed mapping of property within the county. Currently, the appraisal district’s contract is for flyovers every three years. The district is considering flyovers on a two-year basis, the result of increased development in rural areas. Directors took no action on a new contract.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.