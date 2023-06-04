stephanie lee WEB.jpg

The protest season is in full swing at the Lamar County Appraisal District with more formal hearings before the Appraisal Review Board expected this year than ever before, according to Chief Appraiser Stephanie Lee.

“We had more than 1,700 formal protests last year, and we’re on track to even more this year,” Lee said at a Wednesday afternoon meeting, noting the deadline for filing a formal protest was May 31.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

